Sunday, July 2nd, 2017
  • I'm feeling sore
- still not having the best of mental health. An example: just had a panic attack because the hotel I'm booked into for conference sent me an email beginning "unfortunately" (thankfully it was "unfortunately our outdoor swimming pool will be unavailable during your stay although we still have an indoor one, please don't cancel, please, we love you" not "unfortunately we've double booked your room and you've been bounced and are going to have to find somewhere else to stay and will probably end up about 50 miles away").
- still mostly off Twitter, although I'm checking it once or twice a day for DMs etc.
- still scabby-chested and sore and oozy.
- still alternating between furious and utterly depressed at various political things, especially the continued positioning of the leadership of my party - for fuck's sake, we're against brexit, not against "extreme" brexit, whatever the fuck that is, stop muddying our waters you idiots! [/rant] See also posts from the last week on this blog, including f-locked ones.
- today is Brighouse Festival of Brass aka Brass Band Sunday, a day to strike terror into the hearts of any pub/retail staff who have witnessed the effect it has on Brighouse town centre. I have the choice of having the windows shut and boiling to death, or having the windows open and having Brass Band Music perpetrated on me and interrupting sweet sweet radio 4.

Basically, I'm not doing that great, lads. So, you know, if I'm grumpy or snappy with you, or if I'm not about when you expect me to be about, this is why. I'm not dead, just resting ;)
Date: Sunday, July 2nd, 2017 02:51 pm (UTC)
hilarita: trefoil carving (Default)
From: [personal profile] hilarita
I'm with you on the Brexit thing. See, this is why people don't trust politicians. We have a firmly-held belief, pretty much etched into our LD constitution, that being in Europe is a Good Thing (TM). And now we're saying we're against 'hard Brexit'. Well, that's true. But we should be saying, "We're against Brexit. If we must do this damn silly thing, let us not do it in this damn silly way. Hence, we will support motions to keep freedom of movement, stay in the Single Market, etc., in order to not wreck the entire country completely. But we'd rather be in Europe, and we'll campaign and vote for being in Europe."
It's. Not. Hard. We don't have silly coalition reasons to abandon our USP. There is literally no reason to abandon our USP.

Date: Sunday, July 2nd, 2017 03:39 pm (UTC)
norfolkian: Holtzmann from Ghostbusters licking a gun (Default)
From: [personal profile] norfolkian
Sending you many (gentle) *hugs*.

Date: Sunday, July 2nd, 2017 04:28 pm (UTC)
nadriel: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nadriel
Continuing to hope things improve soonest.
