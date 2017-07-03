The Blood is the Life for 03-07-2017Monday, July 3rd, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- miss_s_b | The Blood is the Life for 02-07-2017
- I posted The Blood is the Life for 02-07-2017 to my dreamwidth blog
- Instagram photo: Stupid day star.
- Instagram photo: Stupid day star.
- The real reasons why British workers won't pick fruit
- Basically, the social, benefits, transport and housing systems are almost entirely set up (partially purposefully and partially coincidentally) to dissuade them from doing so.
- Guess Who's Coming to Dinner - a short story
- "It's just possible that the crossover between people who remember Terry and June and people who watched Tales from the Crypt (the Amicus version) will not be large.
However, for those few people who fit in that group and enjoy smutty jokes about sitcom characters..."
- miss_s_b | State of the SB Update
- I posted State of the SB Update to my dreamwidth blog