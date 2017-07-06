- still being at the office at ten to eleven at night

- Smeg appliances, and the repairpeople thereof

- suppliers of gravel

- Victorian houses with fittings measured in imperial when everything is metric now

- HP printers

- Virgin routers

- Lib Dem Federal conference committee and all the associated paperwork



Roxy is still poorly, although the antibiotics seem to be having some effect. I still have waaaaaaaaaay too many responsibilities for someone as irresponsible as me. I have to go to That London tomorrow for federal conference committee, and (having examined the submitted motions for conference) I have unkind things to say about several of them.



Frankly, I have very little patience right now, and I pity anyone who gets in my way.