Fuck Everything, but especially:Thursday, July 6th, 2017 10:50 pm
miss_s_b
- still being at the office at ten to eleven at night
- Smeg appliances, and the repairpeople thereof
- suppliers of gravel
- Victorian houses with fittings measured in imperial when everything is metric now
- HP printers
- Virgin routers
- Lib Dem Federal conference committee and all the associated paperwork
Roxy is still poorly, although the antibiotics seem to be having some effect. I still have waaaaaaaaaay too many responsibilities for someone as irresponsible as me. I have to go to That London tomorrow for federal conference committee, and (having examined the submitted motions for conference) I have unkind things to say about several of them.
Frankly, I have very little patience right now, and I pity anyone who gets in my way.
