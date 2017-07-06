 

Fuck Everything, but especially:

Thursday, July 6th, 2017 10:50 pm
miss_s_b: (Mood: Belligerent Wheel of Fortune)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
- still being at the office at ten to eleven at night
- Smeg appliances, and the repairpeople thereof
- suppliers of gravel
- Victorian houses with fittings measured in imperial when everything is metric now
- HP printers
- Virgin routers
- Lib Dem Federal conference committee and all the associated paperwork

Roxy is still poorly, although the antibiotics seem to be having some effect. I still have waaaaaaaaaay too many responsibilities for someone as irresponsible as me. I have to go to That London tomorrow for federal conference committee, and (having examined the submitted motions for conference) I have unkind things to say about several of them.

Frankly, I have very little patience right now, and I pity anyone who gets in my way.
This post has been tagged:
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.







Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags