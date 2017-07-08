The Blood is the Life for 08-07-2017Saturday, July 8th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- miss_s_b | The Blood is the Life for 07-07-2017
- I posted The Blood is the Life for 07-07-2017 to my dreamwidth blog
- France will 'ban all petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040' | The Independent
- Extreme Political Attitudes May Stem From an Illusion of Understanding – Association for Psychological Science
- Disabled MP forced to miss Commons debates because he has nowhere to sit
- I mean crikey, they manage priority seating on trains and busses, they should have it in parliament too.
- How a feminist critique of my sci-fi novel improved my writing.
- "The mistakes I’d made weren’t huge, but they weren’t new either. Most female readers have already seen them a thousand times before in a thousand other books.
And therein lies the anger."
- Houses of Parliament to be lit up rainbow for Pride in London · PinkNews
- Instagram photo: TFW you have a REALLY nice pen for writing robust comments on your confidential FCC paperwork……