 

The Blood is the Life for 08-07-2017

Saturday, July 8th, 2017 11:00 am
France will 'ban all petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040' | The Independent
Extreme Political Attitudes May Stem From an Illusion of Understanding – Association for Psychological Science
Disabled MP forced to miss Commons debates because he has nowhere to sit
I mean crikey, they manage priority seating on trains and busses, they should have it in parliament too.
How a feminist critique of my sci-fi novel improved my writing.
"The mistakes I’d made weren’t huge, but they weren’t new either. Most female readers have already seen them a thousand times before in a thousand other books. And therein lies the anger."
Houses of Parliament to be lit up rainbow for Pride in London · PinkNews
Instagram photo: TFW you have a REALLY nice pen for writing robust comments on your confidential FCC paperwork……
