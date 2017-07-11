 

The Blood is the Life for 11-07-2017

Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Watch Your Mouth Around My Kid | Kansas City Moms Blog
Weight Training for Women: Strength Training Is Important | Time.com
Also: weight training is WAY more fun than the bloody treadmill
The 10 ways recipes are undermining your cooking
This is useful reading for anyone who ever reads (or writes) recipes. I always use recipes as a springboard and mess about with them, and I hope I show that in my increasingly sporadic recipe posts...
Bish, bash, bosh: Putting Jamie's 30 Minute Meals to the test
As in, is it physically possible for even professional cooks to do them in the claimed 30 minutes? (tl;dr: no)
How inequality happens
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Date: Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 11:25 am (UTC)
redbird: my head and chest, from in front (new gym icon)
From: [personal profile] redbird
I certainly prefer weight training, but I got enough odd reactions from my friends that I wound up saying things like "if you're lucky enough to find it interesting."

Date: Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 11:58 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I get odd reactions from my friends so often I am kind of inured to it ;)
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.







Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags