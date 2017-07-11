The Blood is the Life for 11-07-2017Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Watch Your Mouth Around My Kid | Kansas City Moms Blog
- Weight Training for Women: Strength Training Is Important | Time.com
- Also: weight training is WAY more fun than the bloody treadmill
- The 10 ways recipes are undermining your cooking
- This is useful reading for anyone who ever reads (or writes) recipes. I always use recipes as a springboard and mess about with them, and I hope I show that in my increasingly sporadic recipe posts...
- Bish, bash, bosh: Putting Jamie's 30 Minute Meals to the test
- As in, is it physically possible for even professional cooks to do them in the claimed 30 minutes?
(tl;dr: no)
- How inequality happens
no subjectDate: Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 11:25 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 11:58 am (UTC)