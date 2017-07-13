 

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARGH

Thursday, July 13th, 2017 03:14 pm
miss_s_b: (Mood: Drama queen)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling stressed
My to do list has too many things on it and they all eat spoons and I have no spoons send spoons. Srsly.

Am managing to just about keep up with work stuff, but politics stuff is a bit wibbly wobbly and personal stuff is backed up like someone who's never eaten prunes.

Also, Roxy has finished her course of antibiotics, yet is still coughing (we're going back to the vet tomorrow); my ankle still hurts; Hol breaks up for the summer holidays tomorrow; we've got a meat order coming and the freezer is too full already; I've got research to do on policy for a Lord; I've got two reviews to write; I've got LOADS of stuff to do for LGBT+LDs; I've got loads of invoices to issue and forms to fill in (and forms are a terrifying thing); AND we are out of gin.

This is not sustainable.

(we now return you to your scheduled programming)
This post has been tagged:
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Date: Thursday, July 13th, 2017 03:50 pm (UTC)
hollymath: (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
Can I help with Plus stuff? Or forms, I'm good at forms.

Date: Thursday, July 13th, 2017 04:28 pm (UTC)
sir_guinglain: (Default)
From: [personal profile] sir_guinglain
Sympathy with everything; and poor Roxy, with this cough.

Date: Thursday, July 13th, 2017 04:36 pm (UTC)
hilarita: trefoil carving (Default)
From: [personal profile] hilarita
Is there some way to send you emergency gin?

Date: Thursday, July 13th, 2017 06:58 pm (UTC)
norfolkian: Holtzmann from Ghostbusters licking a gun (Default)
From: [personal profile] norfolkian
Wish I had some spare spoons to give you. :(

I could send you gin, though, if needed.

Date: Thursday, July 13th, 2017 09:17 pm (UTC)
softfruit: (Default)
From: [personal profile] softfruit
Sympathy/empathy.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.







Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags