 

Quick Update on previous post

Friday, July 14th, 2017 11:53 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
(here for those who missed it)

Roxy has a new course of different antibiotics in case the thing she has was resistant to the other antibiotics. If they don't cure it she might have to have x-rays and things. Once this thing is cleared up she needs to go see the doggy dentist again, too, which is a joy. She's probably going to have to have a couple of extractions.

Thanks to all who offered to send spoons (and gin). I have managed to slip a bottle of Opihr onto the Ocado order for Sunday, so I think I'll be ok.
Date: Friday, July 14th, 2017 11:28 am (UTC)
From: [personal profile] theandrewhickey
Give Roxy an extra cuddle for me. And you're welcome to any of my spoons any time you need them.
