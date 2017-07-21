 

Roxy and other animals update

Friday, July 21st, 2017 02:15 pm
miss_s_b: (Mood: Mad as a flibble)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling stressed
Second course of antibiotics seems to have done the trick, so it appears the infection she had was a resistant strain, or at least resistant to the most common doggie antibiotic.

Now we have to sort out her teeth...

Daughter has been really excellent recently, alternately cajoling me into doing self care ("come on mummy, lets go to the gym, it's good for both of us" "Lets take the doggies for a walk, clear our heads") and baking cakes for me to eat. She's getting REALLY good at baking.

Pretty much everything else is still stressful or infuriating or depressing, but I'm not dead. And tomorrow we go to That London for a couple of days to see the wimmins krikkit world cup final, so hopefully running away for a bit will help.
Date: Friday, July 21st, 2017 03:45 pm (UTC)
alatefeline: Painting of a cat asleep on a book. (Default)
From: [personal profile] alatefeline
>> Daughter has been really excellent recently, alternately cajoling me into doing self care ("come on mummy, lets go to the gym, it's good for both of us" "Lets take the doggies for a walk, clear our heads") and baking cakes for me to eat. She's getting REALLY good at baking. <<

Awwww. What an excellent daughter.

Date: Friday, July 21st, 2017 04:08 pm (UTC)
solarbird: (Default)
From: [personal profile] solarbird
Fair bit of good to be said for the occasional running off.

Date: Friday, July 21st, 2017 04:16 pm (UTC)
hollymath: (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
I'm hoping running away will help me, too.

Date: Friday, July 21st, 2017 04:30 pm (UTC)
hilarita: trefoil carving (Default)
From: [personal profile] hilarita
Krikkit! Krikkit! Krikkit!
I hope that it's an excellent match, and that the weather's good.
