 

In which My Doctor is The Best Doctor

Friday, July 21st, 2017 06:54 pm
miss_s_b: (Who: SixAppeal)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling contemplative
I am well known for the fact that Colin Baker is my favourite Doctor when it comes to Doctor Who; possibly I am well-known for it because it is somewhat unusual*. The Other Baker has the biggest cohort of fans from classic era, I suspect at least partly because he is the longest serving, and my least favourite of the new era Doctors remains inexplicably popular among youngsters, perhaps because he's conventionally pretty. Us Colin fans are a small yet hardy bunch, and quite a lot of the time the rest of fandom treats us like we are A Bit Strange.

However, I cleave to my belief that Colin Is Best, and I would like to present to you two very different little bits of evidence that have been added to my Colin Is Awesome pile:
  1. My friend Andrew has been doing reviews and analysis of Colin's first season on the show, and in this piece he explains, in quite some detail, why one of the worst Who stories ever showcases exactly how brilliant Colin is in the role.

  2. Colin's incredibly robust reactions to the casting of Jodie Whittaker, even to the extent of retooling his own iconic regeneration line and becoming mildly impolite to a fellow former Doctor, has been a joy for me to behold. Colin has always been a Who fanboy, as well as a Doctor, and this response from him was just magnificent.
I don't expect to convert many - any - of you here. I know you've all got your views, and some of them are quite fixed, just as mine are on this matter. Nevertheless, it would be nice if fandom in general could have a bit less casual disrespect for Colin, and his fans. He's a good actor, and a fab Doctor, and we should all cherish him.


* for various demographic reasons, the cohort for whom Colin is Our Doctor is smaller than that for almost any other Doctor. If you want more on the maths of this, Andrew goes into it here.
This post has been tagged:
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Date: Friday, July 21st, 2017 06:50 pm (UTC)
hollymath: (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
it would be nice if fandom in general could have a bit less casual disrespect for Colin, and his fans.

I'm always meticulous about standing up for him and his fans, for this reason. He's not my Doctor (though he's my favorite in the Big Finishes) but even saying "every Doctor is somebody's favorite" has proved dismayingly arguable to some people!

Still, I have seen spontaneous praise for Colin just now in a discussion about Davison's comments, so I think there's hope for improvement yet.
Edited Date: Friday, July 21st, 2017 06:51 pm (UTC)

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 11:17 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Who: Six (pole-dancing))
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I have noticed this tendency in you and am very grateful for it.

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 12:33 am (UTC)
From: [identity profile] scarier.wordpress.com
You've not swayed me to thinking more highly of Colin, because I already do think quite highly of him. On the other hand, My Doctor has demoted himself substantially in my eyes by his intervention in this matter, and reaffirmed my conviction that I was right to switch my allegiance to The Mighty Trout when I was well-versed enough to stand back and take a wider judgment.

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 03:36 am (UTC)
solarbird: (zoe-and-doctor-who)
From: [personal profile] solarbird
Patrick Troughton is my doctor and I endorse your change of allegiance.

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 11:16 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Patrick Troughton is my baby girl's favourite.

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 11:16 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Who: Six (Drag Queen))
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
The Mighty Trout is a BAMF.

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 01:39 am (UTC)
st_aurafina: The Sixth Doctor, head and shoulders, in the console room (DW: Six)
From: [personal profile] st_aurafina
Six is great! He was the Doctor of my troubled teenage years and he got me through and I love him.

And I love him even more today for spanking Peter Davison in public. Ever so gently, but firmly.

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 11:15 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Who: Six (cybersex))
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Poor old Peter. I don;t think he was expecting it.

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 11:31 am (UTC)
st_aurafina: Rainbow DNA (Default)
From: [personal profile] st_aurafina
He's got a daughter and, three? a bunch, anyway, of granddaughters, he should lift his game, damn it.

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 03:31 am (UTC)
solarbird: (zoe-and-doctor-who)
From: [personal profile] solarbird
Colin has been an absolute fucking lion on Twitter and I love him for it. It's been great.

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 11:14 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Who: Six (Gorgeous))
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
It has indeed

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 05:11 am (UTC)
lilacsigil: 12 Apostles rocks, text "Rock On" (12 Apostles)
From: [personal profile] lilacsigil
While he's far from my favourite Doctor (despite [personal profile] st_aurafina's best efforts!), I do have a great deal of admiration for Colin Baker himself, and even more so after this week.

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 11:15 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Who: Three (Polarity))
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I also have a soft spot for 3, if that helps.

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 11:24 am (UTC)
st_aurafina: The Sixth Doctor, head and shoulders, in the console room (DW: Six)
From: [personal profile] st_aurafina
LIKE HIM! WHY DON'T YOU LIKE HIM? *mashes him on you*

I just don't understand.

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 08:38 am (UTC)
el_staplador: TARDIS (doctor who)
From: [personal profile] el_staplador
I didn't used to have a My Doctor, because I got into it by living with existing Who geeks and watching a whole lot of different ones at once during Nine's run. And then it was Anybody Except Ten. And now it's Eleven. But I think you are a perfectly reasonable person for liking Six, and Colin Baker has certainly been magnificent.

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 11:13 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I have a big soft spot for Eleven too, bless his geeky enthusiasm.

My Doctors Chart generally goes:

1, Colin
2, All the others, in a roiling jockeying mass
3, Tennant

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 11:01 am (UTC)
nickbarlow: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nickbarlow
Not my Doctor, but have been very impressed by him over the last week. (Though my problems with Six are not so much him as they are a result of the absolute shitshow everything around him became)

But David Tennant 'conventionally pretty'? No, just like McGann, Davison and all the other Doctors he fell out of the ugly tree and hit every branch on the way down. This must be true as various people have been telling me for months the Doctor couldn't be most of the women suggested for the role because they were good-looking unlike all the male Doctors.

Date: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017 11:12 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Who: Six (Doctorgasm))
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Ohhhh I forgot about the fact that the doctor is not supposed to be wank fodder LOL
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.



==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags