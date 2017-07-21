In which My Doctor is The Best DoctorFriday, July 21st, 2017 06:54 pm
miss_s_b
I am well known for the fact that Colin Baker is my favourite Doctor when it comes to Doctor Who; possibly I am well-known for it because it is somewhat unusual*. The Other Baker has the biggest cohort of fans from classic era, I suspect at least partly because he is the longest serving, and my least favourite of the new era Doctors remains inexplicably popular among youngsters, perhaps because he's conventionally pretty. Us Colin fans are a small yet hardy bunch, and quite a lot of the time the rest of fandom treats us like we are A Bit Strange.
However, I cleave to my belief that Colin Is Best, and I would like to present to you two very different little bits of evidence that have been added to my Colin Is Awesome pile:
* for various demographic reasons, the cohort for whom Colin is Our Doctor is smaller than that for almost any other Doctor. If you want more on the maths of this, Andrew goes into it here.
- My friend Andrew has been doing reviews and analysis of Colin's first season on the show, and in this piece he explains, in quite some detail, why one of the worst Who stories ever showcases exactly how brilliant Colin is in the role.
- Colin's incredibly robust reactions to the casting of Jodie Whittaker, even to the extent of retooling his own iconic regeneration line and becoming mildly impolite to a fellow former Doctor, has been a joy for me to behold. Colin has always been a Who fanboy, as well as a Doctor, and this response from him was just magnificent.
I'm always meticulous about standing up for him and his fans, for this reason. He's not my Doctor (though he's my favorite in the Big Finishes) but even saying "every Doctor is somebody's favorite" has proved dismayingly arguable to some people!
Still, I have seen spontaneous praise for Colin just now in a discussion about Davison's comments, so I think there's hope for improvement yet.
And I love him even more today for spanking Peter Davison in public. Ever so gently, but firmly.
I just don't understand.
My Doctors Chart generally goes:
1, Colin
2, All the others, in a roiling jockeying mass
3, Tennant
But David Tennant 'conventionally pretty'? No, just like McGann, Davison and all the other Doctors he fell out of the ugly tree and hit every branch on the way down. This must be true as various people have been telling me for months the Doctor couldn't be most of the women suggested for the role because they were good-looking unlike all the male Doctors.
