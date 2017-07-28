 

The Blood is the Life for 28-07-2017

Friday, July 28th, 2017 11:00 am
A third of female employees called out on their appearance were deemed 'a distraction' to male colleagues at work
Today's Pope Shits In The Woods news
Cultural Appropriation: Whose culture is it anyway, and what about hybridity?
Food for thought here, and I'd like to see (reasonable) arguments from the other side that take her points into account.
Date: Friday, July 28th, 2017 10:50 am (UTC)
Reading the article on cultural appropriation and find myself agreeing with a lot of it. I'm a mongrel albeit perhaps not of as diverse an origin as the author of the articles and the cultural stereotypes about either of my cultural strands but I don't get the why people shouldn't celebrate Diia de los Muertos (we don't very much in Venezuela although it seems to be catching on) or wear dreadlocks -these things can be done with respect to the culture of origin -or not; the Dia de los Muertos thing sometimes comes across as mocking the original custom -and I won't even go into the whole issue of native American cultural signs used more or less in jest or ignoring the rather bloody history that is contained in some of the terms used to name or describe them.

Back to the Dia de los Muertos, I have two Mexican friends, both female and largely of indigenous origin, one who is quite happy for people to celebrate it, the other one gets rather very offended by the whole thing...

Date: Friday, July 28th, 2017 11:54 am (UTC)
My informally adopted sister is British Asian, so I had a lot of feels reading that article.
