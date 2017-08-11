The Blood is the Life for 11-08-2017Friday, August 11th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Putney Bridge jogger: man arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm
- Shame they've gone for GBH and not attempted murder, having watched the video.
- The Democrats: Do We REALLY Need A New Anti-Brexit Centre Party?
- Loz Kaye (who has been leader of an upstart political party in the UK, and therefore knows what he's talking about) on why The Democrats are probably doomed to fail.
- Attitude Pride Award winner wins asylum bid to stay in the UK
- Hoorah!
- Brexit: UK no longer desired choice of destination for global tech talent
- Oh what a surprise. This is my surprised face.