 

The Blood is the Life for 11-08-2017

Friday, August 11th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Putney Bridge jogger: man arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm
Shame they've gone for GBH and not attempted murder, having watched the video.
The Democrats: Do We REALLY Need A New Anti-Brexit Centre Party?
Loz Kaye (who has been leader of an upstart political party in the UK, and therefore knows what he's talking about) on why The Democrats are probably doomed to fail.
Attitude Pride Award winner wins asylum bid to stay in the UK
Hoorah!
Brexit: UK no longer desired choice of destination for global tech talent
Oh what a surprise. This is my surprised face.
