Friday FiveFriday, August 11th, 2017 03:35 pm
miss_s_b
(questions via thefridayfive)
1) What is the most outrageous style you've ever rocked?
When I was a young 'un, there was that brief period when shell suits were incredibly fashionable, but before they had been discovered to be ridiculously dangerously flammable, and we had a non-uniform day at school. Every single other person in my class came in a shell suit. Some of them had those colour change t-shirts that showed your armpit sweat even worse than grey marl does. I wore cut-off denim hot pants, fishnet tights, an Alice Cooper t-shirt and a leather biker jacket.
I think that tells you everything you need to know about my attitude to fashion.
2) As a teen, were you an emo, goth, punk, grunger, or prep?
Um. I never could be bothered with the make-up requirements for goth, but I suspect I tended more that way in other respects, with bits of punk and grunger too. I mean, I never did do the blue stonewash jeans classic rocker look, I always wore black and purple.
3) Have you ever had a crazy hairstyle/colour?
Ever since I was 18 right up until the present. I'm normally one or more of blue, purple, or pink, but I've been other colours too. Went jet black once; didn't like it.
4) Do you think we ever really grow out of our teen selves?
I certainly haven't. But then I was quite elderly in outlook from about the age of 18 months, so... (this is possibly down to the autism, which obvs was undiagnosed when I was a young 'un.
5) Is there any fashion style you wish you could wear but maybe don't have the confidence?
It's not the confidence, it's the tolerance for pain. I wish I could wear halter neck tops, but my boobs are so heavy that they give me horrific neck ache within seconds of putting them on.
no subjectDate: Friday, August 11th, 2017 03:04 pm (UTC)
2) I wasn't deliberately any of those things; it being the 1970s there were probably other options which I didn't know about either. I've been a jeans-and-T-shirt person for most of my life, I suppose.
3) I went blonde by mistake once... well, I knew I was getting highlights but hadn't realised that the overall effect would be quite so... blonde. Hated it.
4) I have grown out of my teen self! I am twenty-three, and have remained so for *counts on fingers* thirty-four years so far, and I see no reason to change. But I'm a heck of a lot more self-confident now than I was as a teenager.
5) I don't think so... I'd love to wear a sari, but it isn't lack of confidence that stops me.