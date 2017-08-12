The Blood is the Life for 12-08-2017Saturday, August 12th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Getting rich is largely about luck – shame the wealthy don't want to hear it
- "The human world does not consist of just a few superior beings able enough to do the key things that need doing, and a lumpen mass of inferior beings who could never do these things and so should be penalised appropriately."
- The BBC needs to accept that Nigel Lawson doesn’t exist
- miss_s_b | Friday Five
- I posted Friday Five to my dreamwidth blog
- Instagram photo
- He THINKS he's an independent being, but really he's just a pillow