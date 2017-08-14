The Blood is the Life for 14-08-2017Monday, August 14th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- brithistorian | The state of the world
- Or how scifi gives people hope.
- I'm a woman in computer science. Let me ladysplain the Google memo to you.
- YouGov | What does the ideal House of Commons look like?
- "Lib Dem voters do not, on the whole, want to see the Liberal Democrats as the largest party in the Commons."
*headdesk headdesk headdesk*
- If you're wondering why you are hearing autistic people complain about the Netflix series Atypical, read this
- I, A British Person, Watched The London Scenes Of "Sharknado 5" And There Are A Few Problems
- Oh God.
- Britain needs an anti-Brexit centrist party, says politician studiously ignoring the Lib Dems