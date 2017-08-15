About This Blog
Charities I support:
The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.
Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.
Useful links for readers:
Interesting Posts by Me:
If Reading's not Enough:
Active Entries
- 1: Friday Five
- 2: The Blood is the Life for 12-08-2017
- 3: The Blood is the Life for 11-08-2017
- 4: The Blood is the Life for 06-08-2017
- 5: The Blood is the Life for 04-08-2017
- 6: The Blood is the Life for 28-07-2017
- 7: In which My Doctor is The Best Doctor
- 8: The Blood is the Life for 22-07-2017
- 9: Roxy and other animals update
Expand Cut Tags
No cut tags
Style Credit
- Style: The theme layer for Jennie 2 for Basic Boxes by
Page generated Wednesday, August 16th, 2017 04:19 am
Powered by Dreamwidth Studios