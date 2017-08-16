The Blood is the Life for 16-08-2017Wednesday, August 16th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Housing, retirement and materialism: The truth and myths about millennials
- Interesting to see how many misconceptions have taken hold in even my sceptical head (about a third of them). Now corrected.
- Cat rescuing owner from a fate worse than death
- Via Andrew Ducker.
- Third of private rented homes fail basic health and safety standards, new analysis finds