No James Cameron, Sarah Connor in Terminator isn't feminist
James Cameron is an idiot
Twitter
RT @andiosho: Think I'll skip series 4 of Broadchurch.
Police announce 'significant' investigation into Tory election call centre
Oh dear. What a shame.
Hey everyone, just so you know none of the profits from Primark's pride products are going to LGBT+ charities
What a surprise
Twitter
RT @BBCNews: The Libyan Army band gives a unique rendition of God Save The Queen for Boris Johnson. You'll want the sound on f…
St Albans family with newborn will be “torn apart” after visa application refusal
Pregnant mother & husband will be “torn apart” after visa application refusal. YAY brexit.
80,000 jobs boost for Frankfurt is "further humiliation" for Boris Johnson
Dad's Army of Darkness
OMG this is awesome
Twitter
RT @TechnicallyRon: The EU vs the UK
Wales' first transgender healthcare clinic set for Cardiff
I suspect this place will be massively oversubscribed...
