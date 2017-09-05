 

The Blood is the Life for 05-09-2017

Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 11:00 am
I posted I have received final assignments for what I will be doing at conference for FCC...…
Stonewall at the Liberal Democrats Party Conference | Stonewall
Stonewall are doing an event at conf, and I'll be speaking. Wooo!
A Natural Flair for Justice - a Miss Marple/Jessica Fletcher alt universe podfic by Jadesfire & Miss_S_B
ICYMI: my Pod-Together assignment for this year has been revealed and features the cracky idea that Jane Marple is the Doctor and Jessica Fletcher is The Master. It also explains my current blog title, and features a Real Genuine American as Jessica Flecther :)
John Lewis Has Made Its Children's Clothes Gender-Neutral And Some People Are Taking It Badly
I love the last bit of this, concentrating on the sainted @johnlewis, who @johnlewisretail have taken to sending care packages to whenever a big social media storm kicks off.
Girl, 7, finds 4ft SWORD in same lake where King Arthur was said to have hurled Excalibur
All hail King Matilda, rightful King of England. I mean, look at the pictures? Properly kingly "rushing at camera with sword" pose right there.
The Bridges of Paddington Basin - Chapter 1
Jadesfire, my writer for Pod Together also did some Ben Aaronovich/Peter Grant stuff
Back to the Source - Jadesfire, Sunquistadora - Rivers of London - Ben Aaronovitch [Archive of Our Own]
Both of which are very very good. Honestly, I am genuinely honoured to have had her for my writer.
What happens when poly relationship scheduling goes wrong?
Holly and I do not fancy each other but we get on well; sharing a boyfriend means we get to see each other more than we perhaps would otherwise. And that means we get to have fun evenings like this.
Date: Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 12:21 pm (UTC)
hollymath: (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
It is so nice how sharing a boyfriend means I've seen more of you than I used to. :)
