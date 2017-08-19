Autism-friendly clothing (and clothing stores)Saturday, August 19th, 2017 12:11 pm
Marks and Spencer and the National Autistic Society have launched a school uniform range aimed at the parents of autistic children. Note that I say aimed at the parents of autistic children, rather than aimed at autistic children. All the blurb is to do with how easy it is to put on, and how hardwearing it is. The subtext is that it's designed for kids who can't dress themselves. This is clearly aimed at parents.
The other way you can tell that actually autistic people were not involved in this is that if you ask any autistic person what is most important for them in clothing they will tell you it's the fabric it's made of. Many autistic people have comorbid eczema, and a lot of those that don't have sensory issues, which mean that fabric and texture are hugely important in clothing. Something that is in contact with your skin all day needs to be made of something non-irritating; that almost always means 100% natural fibres. Cotton, or bamboo, or silk, or modal. Sometimes wool, but sometimes not. NEVER SODDING POLYESTER. And some of the clothes in that M&S range are 65% polyester. And of course it's very wearying that the only clothing specifically designed to be worn by autistic people is school uniform, because nobody of above school age is autistic, and no autistic child ever wears non-uniform clothing. AND they've "removed pockets for comfort". I have never known an autistic person who didn't want MORE pockets, as long as they are made from 100% natural fibre too.
So what would clothing for autistic people actually look like? Well, from the conversation on twitter today:
- Clear, obvious fabric labelling on the rack/shelf. While most of us just want everything 100% cotton, some of us prefer other natural fabrics like linen, and some actively prefer viscose or modal. Some of us can cope with silk or wool, some can't. Every single one of us, though, would like to see fabrics clearly, obviously labelled on the rack, without having to go hunting through the clothes for a tiny illegible care label.
- No polyester. Not even a little bit. Not ever. No, not even in linings.
- Linings are important! Linings are the bit that is actually in contact with your skin, so they need to be all natural fibres too. Note, though, that this does not mean you can take a garment made out of something horrible and line it with cotton and it will be OK - outer fabrics need to be touchable too.
- Care labels to be made of the same fabric as the clothing, not scratchy plastic.
- Elastic to be covered with the fabric the clothes are made of, not left to be in contact with your skin.
- Flat seams! Or even NO seams!
- For Cthulhu's sake, SOMEBODY make some bras we can wear! It is really, really, incredibly difficult to get hold of cotton bras, to the extent that I have considered making my own. And even if/when you DO find them, they are covered in non-cotton frills and lace and fripperies. And have stupid care labels made of plastic right in the middle of your back.
- Comfort and fit are much much more important than being on trend. I saw an article the other day that low slung waist trousers are coming back into fashion and actually cried.
- Moar pockets, on everything, especially women's clothes - but again, made of the same fabric as the actual clothing
- Stop saying things are "cotton touch" or "cotton feel" or "cotton rich". All this does is bugger up searching for cotton things. And actually, make your website searchable by fabric. That would be amazing.
- Would be lit sensibly, not with migraine-inducing lighting.
- Would have the afore-mentioned obvious, clear clothing labels on the shelf/rack.
- Would sort by size and colour as well as style.
- Would have assistants that wait to be approached rather than badgering you the second you enter the shop.
- Would not have music at all (many many autistic people love music, but find music that they don't like intensely irritating; whatever music you play some of us will like and some won't) and would ideally have sound baffling so that other people's conversations are not intrusive.
- Would open from (say) 12 till 8, rather than 9 to 5. Autistic people are more likely than others to have odd sleep patterns and/or working hours.
Even if we're only talking about school aged children here, just because something is easy to put on doesn't mean the child will want to wear it, so I don't see how this is even really helping parents, who are probably just going to end up with a very unhappy kid. I think whoever came up with this marketing idea literally spoke to no one.
Also, texture/tactile feel of clothes is the first thing *I* look for in clothes for my autistic child.
This is because you are ace.
(This comment is meant in terms of "hey, you neurotypical capitalists, there's a market here," rather than "it's okay to do this, it will appeal to 'normal' people too," but given the clothing industry's long-term unwillingness to make money by producing clothing fat women actually want, it might not matter.
But this gets into my rants about how capitalism isn't just ethically flawed and destructive, it doesn't even achieve what it's supposed to, namely seeing where there's a need and money and serving that need.)
Personally, many polyester fabrics feel uncomfortable, stiff and scratchy on my skin, but many don't - some feel silky, soft, light. I always have to feel and try out an item before knowing whether I'll like it or not.
I especially appreciate polyester for winter jacket linings - they let me slip my arms easily into and out of the sleeves without having to struggle and without my shirt getting shifted around into the wrong position. I also have a pair of men's polyester pants, which are nice and loose and silky, and very easy to pull on and off.
I do avoid pure polyester shirts, even when they are a comfortable fabric, because they don't breathe well and tend to take on body odor very quickly.
On the other hand, even some pure cotton fabrics feel stiff and scratchy on my skin. The same goes for linen, ramie, bamboo, etc. And my impression of viscose is "very scratchy" - but maybe that was just a few bad instances, not reflective of all viscose fabrics.
So in terms of comfort, I can't depend on the content label. And it always depends a lot on the cut and style of the clothing too.
I just went to check the polyester content on a few of my shirts to confirm, as I know that one of my most comfy shirts is a cotton/poly blend - softer and more supple than most cotton shirts. But unfortunately, I had cut out the scratchy label, so there's no proof.
For me it is entirely sensory. I can detect as little as 5% polyester in a fabric blend with about half a second of touching the fabric, and my hand will itch for a good five minutes afterwards. This is why I want to see labelling; I CAN tell by touching something if it's going to be suitable, but it's not fun to do so. The satin/silky polyesters are actually the worst for this, for me. It's almost like an electric shock, and actively painful, to touch them.
I know at least three other autistic people who have the same problem, to a greater or lesser degree, and a further two who have the setting-off-of-comorbid eczema problem (as in two more as well as my daughter).
And yeah, I get the same reaction to viscose, but other people have told me they don't. I am happy for them.
I only recently found out that some 100% cotton fabrics are treated with chemicals to make them "wrinkle free" or "no iron", and may give off formaldehyde.
no subjectDate: Monday, August 21st, 2017 05:42 pm (UTC)
Some of my replacement trousers have been a problem, "100%" cotton didn't include the stitching and M&S may have also treated the fabric, switching into shorts for the summer has completely cleared up a major irritation on my thigh, fairly sure caused simply by the stitching in the pocket lining.
I can wear bamboo viscose, but not other types. Which is really weird as there isn't much difference chemically.
