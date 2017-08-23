The Blood is the Life for 23-08-2017Wednesday, August 23rd, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- RT @Independent: Government 'breaching UN convention' in its treatment of disabled people
- Government accused of breaching UN convention in its treatment of disabled people | The Independent
- RT @Independent: Government 'breaching UN convention' in its treatment of disabled people
- [unknown title]
- RT @Tiernanbrady: Australians in the UK? - if you want to vote for marriage equality you have 2 days to enrol & update your address…
- RT @pennyb: The surprise is not that a racist, misogynist, wife-beater said this. No, it's that people genuinely think neither…
- Untitled (https://www.facebook.com/
unsupportedbrowser)
- RT @ARCint1: This is a sad statement by @frankmugisha. But also a heads-up: "The fact that we have been forced to cancel...
no subjectDate: Wednesday, August 23rd, 2017 12:52 pm (UTC)