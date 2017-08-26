The Blood is the Life for 26-08-2017Saturday, August 26th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- No James Cameron, Sarah Connor in Terminator isn't feminist
- James Cameron is an idiot
- RT @andiosho: Think I'll skip series 4 of Broadchurch.
- Police announce 'significant' investigation into Tory election call centre
- Oh dear. What a shame.
- Hey everyone, just so you know none of the profits from Primark's pride products are going to LGBT+ charities
- What a surprise
- RT @BBCNews: The Libyan Army band gives a unique rendition of God Save The Queen for Boris Johnson.
You'll want the sound on f…
- St Albans family with newborn will be “torn apart” after visa application refusal
- Pregnant mother & husband will be “torn apart” after visa application refusal. YAY brexit.
- 80,000 jobs boost for Frankfurt is "further humiliation" for Boris Johnson
- Dad's Army of Darkness
- OMG this is awesome
- RT @TechnicallyRon: The EU vs the UK
- Wales' first transgender healthcare clinic set for Cardiff
- I suspect this place will be massively oversubscribed...