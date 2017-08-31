 

Inspired by Nanila and Sfred

Thursday, August 31st, 2017 04:24 pm
miss_s_b: (Fangirling: Arachnia Janeway)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Poll #18758 Pineapple
Open to: Registered Users, detailed results viewable to: All, participants: 53

View Respondents

Pineapple is:

View Answers

heavenly and delicious
29 (54.7%)

OK
20 (37.7%)

a foul extrusion from Satan's bowels
4 (7.5%)

... something I've never heard of
0 (0.0%)

This post has been tagged:
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Date: Thursday, August 31st, 2017 03:36 pm (UTC)
rmc28: Rachel smiling against background of trees, with newly-cut short hair (Default)
From: [personal profile] rmc28
And lovely on pizza :-P

Date: Thursday, August 31st, 2017 05:56 pm (UTC)
pseudomonas: (Default)
From: [personal profile] pseudomonas
I was going to say this too. Pineapple goes lovely when roasted.

Date: Friday, September 1st, 2017 01:33 am (UTC)
franklanguage: (Default)
From: [personal profile] franklanguage
I'm very fond of vegan Hawaiian pizza, and I never tried ham and pineapple on pizza when I was an omnivore.

Date: Thursday, August 31st, 2017 03:46 pm (UTC)
flaviomatani: (zzcylonkitty)
From: [personal profile] flaviomatani
a) except when in pizza, in which it becomes c) :D

* (we might disagree on this one)
Edited Date: Thursday, August 31st, 2017 03:46 pm (UTC)

Date: Monday, September 4th, 2017 01:28 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I think we do: I just ticked C.

Date: Monday, September 4th, 2017 01:31 pm (UTC)
flaviomatani: (flaaagh)
From: [personal profile] flaviomatani
😄

Date: Thursday, August 31st, 2017 04:08 pm (UTC)
wildeabandon: photo of me with wavy hair and gold lipstick (Default)
From: [personal profile] wildeabandon
It's delicious, but it makes my mouth sting, so I don't actually like eating it.

Date: Friday, September 1st, 2017 01:37 am (UTC)
franklanguage: album cover (weasels)
From: [personal profile] franklanguage
That's probably the enzyme action; pineapple is full of bromelain.

Date: Friday, September 1st, 2017 02:46 pm (UTC)
bagpuss: (Default)
From: [personal profile] bagpuss
Yep, you have to love a plant which can digest proteins so eats you back a little when you eat it

Date: Friday, September 1st, 2017 04:10 am (UTC)
lilacsigil: 12 Apostles rocks, text "Rock On" (12 Apostles)
From: [personal profile] lilacsigil
It's even better barbecued!

Date: Friday, September 1st, 2017 11:57 am (UTC)
st_aurafina: A shiny green chilli (Food: Green Chilli)
From: [personal profile] st_aurafina
...when fresh. (And possibly on pizza - I really like it on pizza.)

But terribly metallic when from a tin, and so I only eat it in summer.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.



==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags