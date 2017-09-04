 

I have received final assignments for what I will be doing at conference for FCC...

Monday, September 4th, 2017 01:51 pm
miss_s_b: (Mood: Terrified)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling terrified
So at spring conference in York I did a bit of Hall Aideing. This time I was expecting more of that and a bit of Stage Aideing. Maybe get my first actual thing to chair next Spring - possibly chair a speech first, to break me in easy, before chairing a debate.

So I'm Hall Aide in two things, and Stage Aide in two things.

Then I got to Tuesday morning in the schedule. Tuesday morning 9am. Tuesday morning being the morning after Glee, that Tuesday morning.



The notation for who is doing what in an agenda item for FCC is chair/stage aide/hall aide.
I'm down to chair a debate. At 9am. On Tuesday Morning. After Glee.

There now follow a couple of reaction .GIFs:

Deb from Dexter is astounded to realise you mean what you say

Blue from Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, looking terrified

Now, there are two possible interpretations of this. The first is that I have performed well enough (so far) that the officers of FCC have developed confidence in me quickly, and have chosen to push me forward into chairing reasonably early as I had expressed an interest in doing it. The second is that I was one of the (more than 200) signatories to something that has caused a significant headache for the officers of FCC, and they know I host Glee, & this is the equivalent of being sent to the pantry to peel all the potatoes in the army barracks.

Myself, I'm choosing to embrace the power of "and". And also hoping like hell I don't fuck it up. And also slightly, secretly, hoping for at least one opportunity to ask somebody waaaaaaaay more powerful than me if they could please draw their remarks to a close, like my chairing idol Susan Gaszczak :)

Also, I'm really really glad I am booked in for my ritual pre-conference hairdressing appointment, and I hope Erin does as amazing a job as she normally does because OMG you guys autumn conference is televised and I'm going to be on the telly in a position of responsibility and OMG I have to not swear and shite-onna-stick this is terrifying. I mean, I am determined to do a good job, and I really want to do this, and I'm looking forward to it, but AAAAAAARGH.

Alisdair better be ready with the hip flask for me when I'm done is all I'm saying.

tl;dr: YAY but also OMG and AAAAAAAAAAAAAARGH.
This post has been tagged:
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Date: Monday, September 4th, 2017 01:35 pm (UTC)
angelofthenorth: Sooffocles with me in background (Default)
From: [personal profile] angelofthenorth
congratulations and good luck

Date: Monday, September 4th, 2017 01:43 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Thank you sweetie. Am trying not to quake with fear (tiny fool).

Date: Monday, September 4th, 2017 01:40 pm (UTC)
brithistorian: (Default)
From: [personal profile] brithistorian
Congratulations!

I was about to ask what the FCC is (on this side of the pond it's Federal Communications Commission), but then I thought to check your profile and I saw what it is and those get stepped up to CONGRATULATIONS! :D Way to go!

Date: Monday, September 4th, 2017 01:42 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Mood: Grateful)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yeah, because I follow a lot of free speech bloggers I always have to do a double take and re-parse when FCC is mentioned LOL

Thank you.

Date: Monday, September 4th, 2017 01:49 pm (UTC)
hollymath: (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
Andrew and I are extra sad we can't go to conference now to be supportive at you about this.

Date: Monday, September 4th, 2017 01:50 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Awwww I'm sure you will be there in spirit. And maybe on Twitter?

Date: Monday, September 4th, 2017 01:52 pm (UTC)
hollymath: (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
Will do my best! I've got two appointments that morning (GP and disability people for uni) but can probably sneak some Twitter in, too. :)

Date: Monday, September 4th, 2017 02:07 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Carlton does a happy dance

Date: Monday, September 4th, 2017 03:24 pm (UTC)
magic_at_mungos: (gleeful antoinette by meganbmoore)
From: [personal profile] magic_at_mungos
Good luck - like chairing debates means you're important now

Date: Monday, September 4th, 2017 03:27 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
TBH I think it's been a while since I've been able to convincingly deny being a Senior Lib Dem. Somewhat worryingly for the lib dems.

Date: Monday, September 4th, 2017 03:30 pm (UTC)
rmc28: Rachel smiling against background of trees, with newly-cut short hair (Default)
From: [personal profile] rmc28
*snigger*

Date: Monday, September 4th, 2017 05:26 pm (UTC)
staceyuk: (hug)
From: [personal profile] staceyuk
Congratulations and *hugs* in equal measure.

Date: Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 06:19 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Thank you lovely xx

Date: Monday, September 4th, 2017 06:56 pm (UTC)
From: [identity profile] https://www.complicity.co.uk/blog/
"Final" assignment? I expect at least half a dozen changes during the course of conference!

Anyway, you'll be fine. My first chairing experience was on 30 seconds notice as I was hall aide and the chair and aide couldn't make it for the 9am slot. Sal was nice enough to step in and be my aide!

Date: Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 06:19 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Sal can be very helpful like that.

Date: Monday, September 4th, 2017 07:34 pm (UTC)
clanwilliam: (Default)
From: [personal profile] clanwilliam
You'll be great. Also, *a* hip flask? Unless it's like my friend Pete's one, which can hold a whole bottle of whisky, it had better be multiple hip flasks!

Date: Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 06:20 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I shall take this under advisement

Date: Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 09:22 pm (UTC)
andrewducker: (Default)
From: [personal profile] andrewducker
Good luck with the hangover/lack of sleep. I hope it goes really well.

Date: Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 06:20 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Thanks lovely. Am genuinely considering the radical solution of Not Drinking At Glee.

The thing is, I'm not sure I'll be able to cope with Glee sober...

Date: Wednesday, September 13th, 2017 08:57 pm (UTC)
andrewducker: (Default)
From: [personal profile] andrewducker
Maybe it'll actually be really fun, even without alcohol!

Date: Wednesday, September 6th, 2017 07:22 pm (UTC)
hilarita: trefoil carving (Default)
From: [personal profile] hilarita
Good luck! I'm pretty unlikely to make it to any 9am sessions, because that's far too early for me.

Complete faith

Date: Sunday, September 10th, 2017 05:03 pm (UTC)
From: [identity profile] caseytalk.livejournal.com
You are ready. You never have experience the first time you do something, so this is how you get experience. I think they gave it to you because they knew you could handle it. They wouldn't give it to you as peeling potatoes because they look bad if the session goes pear shaped. They would only give it to you if they had confidence in you.

Re: Complete faith

Date: Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 06:21 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
*hug*

YOu always know exactly the right thing to say. Thank you.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.



==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags