miss_s_b
So at spring conference in York I did a bit of Hall Aideing. This time I was expecting more of that and a bit of Stage Aideing. Maybe get my first actual thing to chair next Spring - possibly chair a speech first, to break me in easy, before chairing a debate.
So I'm Hall Aide in two things, and Stage Aide in two things.
Then I got to Tuesday morning in the schedule. Tuesday morning 9am. Tuesday morning being the morning after Glee, that Tuesday morning.
The notation for who is doing what in an agenda item for FCC is chair/stage aide/hall aide.
I'm down to chair a debate. At 9am. On Tuesday Morning. After Glee.
There now follow a couple of reaction .GIFs:
Now, there are two possible interpretations of this. The first is that I have performed well enough (so far) that the officers of FCC have developed confidence in me quickly, and have chosen to push me forward into chairing reasonably early as I had expressed an interest in doing it. The second is that I was one of the (more than 200) signatories to something that has caused a significant headache for the officers of FCC, and they know I host Glee, & this is the equivalent of being sent to the pantry to peel all the potatoes in the army barracks.
Myself, I'm choosing to embrace the power of "and". And also hoping like hell I don't fuck it up. And also slightly, secretly, hoping for at least one opportunity to ask somebody waaaaaaaay more powerful than me if they could please draw their remarks to a close, like my chairing idol Susan Gaszczak :)
Also, I'm really really glad I am booked in for my ritual pre-conference hairdressing appointment, and I hope Erin does as amazing a job as she normally does because OMG you guys autumn conference is televised and I'm going to be on the telly in a position of responsibility and OMG I have to not swear and shite-onna-stick this is terrifying. I mean, I am determined to do a good job, and I really want to do this, and I'm looking forward to it, but AAAAAAARGH.
Alisdair better be ready with the hip flask for me when I'm done is all I'm saying.
tl;dr: YAY but also OMG and AAAAAAAAAAAAAARGH.
I was about to ask what the FCC is (on this side of the pond it's Federal Communications Commission), but then I thought to check your profile and I saw what it is and those get stepped up to CONGRATULATIONS! :D Way to go!
Thank you.
Anyway, you'll be fine. My first chairing experience was on 30 seconds notice as I was hall aide and the chair and aide couldn't make it for the 9am slot. Sal was nice enough to step in and be my aide!
The thing is, I'm not sure I'll be able to cope with Glee sober...
YOu always know exactly the right thing to say. Thank you.