 

Are you going to Lib Dem Conference in Bournemouth? Do you want to meet up with me?

Wednesday, September 13th, 2017 01:25 pm
miss_s_b: (Politics: Goth Lib Dems)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
My schedule is filling up pretty quickly, but I still have the odd gap, especially at times where there might be food available. I've got my conference schedule all typed up, but it's editable until Friday morning, so if you want to negotiate a gap, let me know :)
Date: Thursday, September 14th, 2017 12:51 pm (UTC)
From: [identity profile] explorerlaura.blogspot.com
Me! I'll be in the bar though, so...

Date: Thursday, September 14th, 2017 12:52 pm (UTC)
From: [identity profile] explorerlaura.blogspot.com
Also are you lot doing anything friday around food time? Thats my current major concern!

Date: Thursday, September 14th, 2017 04:19 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Well there is a thing planned for Friday evening food time but it might be quite crowded, given that it's in the only decent real ale pub in walking distance of the venue
