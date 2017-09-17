 

Yesterday at #ldconf: what I did and how I voted

Sunday, September 17th, 2017
I went to the Opening of conference, and was impressed by how quickly El Presdente got it done - because she knew what was coming. The FCC report was passed, as is custom, and then the debate about suspending standing orders happened. There was a counted vote, despite some idiot protesting it wasn't necessary (IMHO on these contentious things you don't want to leave ANY room for doubt) so we know the exact margin, and it was 4-1 in favour of suspension. Obviously I voted in favour of suspending standing orders. I voted to pass the FPC report, and then it was time for an FCC Meeting. Now that we knew what was going to happen in F17, we had to plan it.

Then, because I was going to be stage aide on F6 The Paris Agreement, Zoe (who was chairing it) & I went to plan the session - deciding what order to call speakers, etc. When it came to The Paris Agreement debate itself, as I got on stage I suddenly realised I had parted my hair the wrong side, and every time I looked at the speaker I was presenting a curtain of hair to the audience. Also, if I needed further incentive to lose a little weight, I can only just fit my ample derriere into the chair provided...

I grabbed a (rather manky) toastie, and then lurked in the back of the First timers' Q&A session, mainly to check that the sort of answers I have been giving when newbies ask me stuff had some congruence with official answers. Then there was more debate planning, this time for F10 The Natural Environment. Apparently while I was doing this I missed some barnstorming speeches in the Impact of Brexit on Public Services debate. Still, as I was Hall Aide rather than Stage Aide for the Natural Environment motion, I actually got to vote in the debate - my first policy vote of the conference. I voted in favour of the amendment, then in favour of the motion as amended, as did pretty much everyone else.

Then, while everyone else was at the rally, I had Safeguarding Training - compulsory for FCC members - followed by a quick dash to the pub to obtain food. We dragged a journo along with us and talked to him about trains. I think he secretly quite liked being at conference. Then there was the First timers' Reception -this is another thing I have to do as a committee member. Go and wander round looking approachable and asking people how they are finding conference. I think I was actually helpful to some people - showing them a speaker's card and explaining how to fill it in and things.

Then, for the first time ever, I was inveigled into going to the lib dem Disco. It started with headbanging to rage against the machine and ended with a drunken impromtu rendition of Poisoning Pigeons In The Park on the street outside.

All in all a reasonably successful day. Today is a bit less full on, although I do have ALL THE LGBT+ THINGS tonight... Now have to dash to the venu to get to (you guessed it) an FCC meeting.
Date: Sunday, September 17th, 2017 09:47 am (UTC)
haggis: (Default)
From: [personal profile] haggis
followed by a quick dash to the pub to obtain food. We dragged a journo along with us and talked to him about trains.

Poor bastard! It's like the ground state for Lib Dems inna pub, it takes so much energy to persuade them to talk about anything else!

(This comment is meant with more affection than it reads!)

Date: Sunday, September 17th, 2017 01:17 pm (UTC)
po8crg: A cartoon of me, wearing a panama hat (Default)
From: [personal profile] po8crg
It was a transport journo, tbf.

Date: Sunday, September 17th, 2017 07:50 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] theandrewhickey
Given that (assuming this is the same one who tweeted about it) the journo was Jonn Elledge, who pretty much only tweets about housing policy, transport policy, and why Brexit is bad (and who is so much involved in Doctor Who fandom that the phrase "as drunk as Elledge" appears as a saying in a Big Finish play), the question is more why he's not a Lib Dem already than why they would inflict that on him ;)

Date: Monday, September 18th, 2017 12:39 am (UTC)
matgb: Artwork of 19th century upper class anarchist, text: MatGB (Default)
From: [personal profile] matgb
the phrase "as drunk as Elledge" appears as a saying in a Big Finish play

I knew this not.

Jonn's not a member for the same reason a lot of our "core" vote isn't, he's a liberal, not a joiner. Plus, London based political policy journalist, he mostly sees the bit of the party we tend to find embarrassing.

Date: Monday, September 18th, 2017 12:45 am (UTC)
From: [personal profile] theandrewhickey
Yeah, it's in a rather good Bernice Summerfield audio (probably the single best Benny audio, actually), The Adventures of the Diogenes Damsel, which has David Warner as Mycroft Holmes and is a stealth Faction Paradox crossover. It's used as if it were a common Victorian saying.

And yeah, it makes sense thinking about it that anyone who actually spends a lot of time around people in Westminster would want to stay as far as possible from the party :-/

Date: Sunday, September 17th, 2017 12:40 pm (UTC)
andrewducker: (Default)
From: [personal profile] andrewducker
Glad it passed - good luck with the rest of conference!

Date: Sunday, September 17th, 2017 06:59 pm (UTC)
hollymath: (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
if I needed further incentive to lose a little weight, I can only just fit my ample derriere into the chair provided...

I maintain that the chair is badly designed, rather than that you are.

Date: Sunday, September 17th, 2017 07:16 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] theandrewhickey
Yes, this.

Date: Monday, September 18th, 2017 02:58 pm (UTC)
bagpuss: (Default)
From: [personal profile] bagpuss
The stuff in twitter from you and other LibDem types does make me wonder what a standing order is. Google hasn't been terribly informative

So what are standing orders and why did they need to be suspended?

Date: Monday, September 18th, 2017 06:00 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Standing Orders are the rules by which conference is run.

They need to be suspended if you want to do something which would normally be against the rules, such as debating a motion not on the agenda, or adding an amendment not on Conference Daily.

Date: Tuesday, September 19th, 2017 05:17 pm (UTC)
hilarita: trefoil carving (Default)
From: [personal profile] hilarita
The bit I found challenging was getting myself out of bed in order to vote for the Suspension of Standing Orders. It's quite a stressful way to start one's first Conference!

Date: Tuesday, September 19th, 2017 06:41 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Oh, the controversial things are always at stupid o'clock in the morning. It's an FCC conspiracy ;)
