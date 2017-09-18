Report from #ldconf... what day is it today? Monday?Monday, September 18th, 2017 07:02 pm
miss_s_b
Running round like a blue arsed fly.
Have chaired first thing - health spokesperson Q&A with Liz Barker, Joan Walmsley, and Norman Lamb. I think it went quite well. Have also done MOAR aideing, HSLD AGM, and am now preparing for GLEEEEEEE.
I voted on some stuff, but none of it was controversial.
I have also undertaken to do a post (after conf) on How To Fill In a Speaker's Card, with examples. I am looking forward to doing this. Right, must dash...
I do hope GLEEEEEEEEEE makes up for it all.
I was VERY hung over, and quite croaky, after 4 hours of "singing" last night.