 

Report from #ldconf... what day is it today? Monday?

Monday, September 18th, 2017 07:02 pm
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling busy
Running round like a blue arsed fly.
Have chaired first thing - health spokesperson Q&A with Liz Barker, Joan Walmsley, and Norman Lamb. I think it went quite well. Have also done MOAR aideing, HSLD AGM, and am now preparing for GLEEEEEEE.
I voted on some stuff, but none of it was controversial.

I have also undertaken to do a post (after conf) on How To Fill In a Speaker's Card, with examples. I am looking forward to doing this. Right, must dash...
Date: Monday, September 18th, 2017 07:49 pm (UTC)
softfruit: (Default)
From: [personal profile] softfruit
Well done.
I do hope GLEEEEEEEEEE makes up for it all.

Date: Tuesday, September 19th, 2017 10:26 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Glee was ace. I think it was a really good one. It was certainly pretty packed.

Date: Monday, September 18th, 2017 08:38 pm (UTC)
flaviomatani: (Default)
From: [personal profile] flaviomatani
Looks like I just missed seeing you on BBC Parliament's coverage of the LD conference... I did hear a special mention of you. Looks like you're doing well :)

Date: Tuesday, September 19th, 2017 10:27 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I think so. Not perfect, but learning is good.
I was VERY hung over, and quite croaky, after 4 hours of "singing" last night.
