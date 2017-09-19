Well, I survived.Tuesday, September 19th, 2017 11:17 am
miss_s_b
I did GLEEEE and it felt like it was a good one and I got a whole four hours' sleep and I chaired the first debate of the morning (link here for those in the UK) and it didn't all go horribly wrong and nobody tried to suspend standing orders on me.
The next thing is Not The Leaders' Speech. Which, the way things are going, will be in the sodding directory by Spring.
