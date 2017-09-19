 

Well, I survived.

I did GLEEEE and it felt like it was a good one and I got a whole four hours' sleep and I chaired the first debate of the morning (link here for those in the UK) and it didn't all go horribly wrong and nobody tried to suspend standing orders on me.

The next thing is Not The Leaders' Speech. Which, the way things are going, will be in the sodding directory by Spring.
Date: Tuesday, September 19th, 2017 05:04 pm (UTC)
hilarita: trefoil carving (Default)
From: [personal profile] hilarita
I'd left for a train to escape London rush hour on my way home before the Not The Leaders' Speech. I saw the end of the first debate, and you didn't look too terribly out of it; you did remember to flag up first time speakers and that.

Date: Tuesday, September 19th, 2017 06:42 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Thank you; I've just rewatched it and I think I did OK. I do sound quite weary LOL
