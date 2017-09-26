New Trek, you guys!Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 08:14 am
miss_s_b
First new Trek series in more than 20 years! And I'm happy to report I really loved it, although I had a couple of niggles:
All in all, a solid start and I am actually excited to see how it goes from here.
- I was really uncomfortable with most of the Klingons being extremely black apart from the outcast saviour who was very white. White saviour is not a good look for a series proudly touting its diversity.
- As pointed out by daughter, the Klingons speak like people struggling with a second language, not fast, fluent native-language speakers.
- The Klingons are even more wildly bumpy headed than in DS9; they should be reasonably human looking at this point, surely? Also a bunch of other continutity niggles, some of which are settled by this apparently being New Films universe rather than ToS universe.
- The theme tune is a bit shit - although not as shit as Enterprise - and this is only made more obvious by the stings from the original at the beginning and end.
- It's all a bit human-centric, again.
- It was a bit expositionny in the first episode
- I cannot overemphasise how important it is that the two lead characters in the first two episodes are not just women, but non-white women. I'd like this to be a thing that is unremarkable, but for right now it is utterly remarkable, and so I am going to remark upon it.
- I loved that Michael is called Michael, with no explanation or anybody commenting on it, it's just her name.
- The opening titles were scifi without being endless space scenes. I mean, I like endless space scenes, but this was a clever way of being different.
- The sound field was gloriously complex and comfortingly familiar at the same time: those little sonar pings on the bridge OMG
- Klingon language subtitles!
- The set dressing: for instance, in Captain Georgiou's ready room there is a bottle of Chateau Picard wine and a load of books with very familiar titles.
- Michael's clear, Kirkish yearning for and joy in exploration, and her excitement and wonder at the beauty of the universe.
- Actual characters with actual plausible motivations, and none of them being perfect!
- Naming the admiral after the lead singer from Suede LOL (although thanks to lizbee he will be forever known as Admiral Whitedude McDickhead in my brain now).
- Michelle Yeoh! Badass but gentle, soldier but diplomat, drily humorous but deadly serious... And she has the Colin Baker habit of having microexpressions flit across her face twice a second. SUCH a good actress. I hope she comes back in flashbacks and things.
- it looks stunning: the effects are good, and the costumes are lovely, and everything feels very rich and cinematic
no subjectDate: Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 11:06 am (UTC)
I'd chalked that up to the more reptilian mouth structure, but yea, I *did* notice that.
The Klingons are even more wildly bumpy headed than in DS9; they should be reasonably human looking at this point, surely?
There's actually a canon explanation: the klingons tampered with the augment virus sometime between the timeframe of Discovery and the timeframe of TOS. Looks like it was covered in the Enterprise series. link