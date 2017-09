I was really uncomfortable with most of the Klingons being extremely black apart from the outcast saviour who was very white. White saviour is not a good look for a series proudly touting its diversity.

As pointed out by daughter, the Klingons speak like people struggling with a second language, not fast, fluent native-language speakers.

The Klingons are even more wildly bumpy headed than in DS9; they should be reasonably human looking at this point, surely? Also a bunch of other continutity niggles, some of which are settled by this apparently being New Films universe rather than ToS universe.

The theme tune is a bit shit - although not as shit as Enterprise - and this is only made more obvious by the stings from the original at the beginning and end.

It's all a bit human-centric, again.

It was a bit expositionny in the first episode

I cannot overemphasise how important it is that the two lead characters in the first two episodes are not just women, but non-white women. I'd like this to be a thing that is unremarkable, but for right now it is utterly remarkable, and so I am going to remark upon it.

I loved that Michael is called Michael, with no explanation or anybody commenting on it, it's just her name.

The opening titles were scifi without being endless space scenes. I mean, I like endless space scenes, but this was a clever way of being different.

The sound field was gloriously complex and comfortingly familiar at the same time: those little sonar pings on the bridge OMG

Klingon language subtitles!

The set dressing: for instance, in Captain Georgiou's ready room there is a bottle of Chateau Picard wine and a load of books with very familiar titles.

Michael's clear, Kirkish yearning for and joy in exploration, and her excitement and wonder at the beauty of the universe.

Actual characters with actual plausible motivations, and none of them being perfect!

Naming the admiral after the lead singer from Suede LOL (although thanks to lizbee Admiral Whitedude McDickhead in my brain now).

Michelle Yeoh! Badass but gentle, soldier but diplomat, drily humorous but deadly serious... And she has the Colin Baker habit of having microexpressions flit across her face twice a second. SUCH a good actress. I hope she comes back in flashbacks and things.

it looks stunning: the effects are good, and the costumes are lovely, and everything feels very rich and cinematic

First new Trek series in more than 20 years! And I'm happy to report I really loved it, although I had a couple of niggles: The list of things I loved is longer:All in all, a solid start and I am actually excited to see how it goes from here.