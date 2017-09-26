 

The Blood is the Life for 26-09-2017

Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 11:00 am
Campaign group chief found guilty of refusing to divulge passwords
I am a Liberal and I am against this sort of thing.
Dillie Keane of Fascinating Aida sings her anti Brexit song at Lib Dem Glee Club
Sound quality could be better; song quality is astounding. And yes, that IS me doing Wayne's World style "we're not worthy" bowing at the end. Sadly because of the angle of the camera you can't see my Glee cohost Sarah Brown (Manchester) doing it alongside me. I mean this is the equivalent of having Flanders and Swann do a sudden guest spot in a sixties Glee.
Reminder: The Lib Dems were not planning to debate Brexit at conference either
... so it does rather stick in the craw how loudly the leadership that opposed us doing so have been crowing in the face of Labour the last couple of days.
Date: Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 10:11 am (UTC)
Trust me, as a Labour supporter I've definitely noticed that. Along, of course, with the point that if the LibDems hadn't backed up Cameron in 2010, he wouldn't have been in a position to put Brexit on the table in 2015.

Date: Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 10:35 am (UTC)
Yeah, because he'd have done it in 2010? They'd have had a minority government and he'd have had to appease all the same "eurosceptics."

Date: Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 10:37 am (UTC)
With five years less of the BBC putting UKIP on every single Question Time and HIGNFY treating him and Boris as cuddly toys, Brexit might not have got the head of steam it did.

Date: Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 10:38 am (UTC)
... because The Daily Mail, The Sun, The Torygraph and the Daily Express didn't exist back then?

Date: Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 10:45 am (UTC)
They existed, but by and large they were preaching to the choir. The way the BBC promoted UKIP and the Eurosceptics (and HIGNFY is now doing the same with Rees-Mogg) was a major factor in causing the shift in opinion which led to Brexit happening.

Date: Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 10:49 am (UTC)
While I find that annoying, I think it's effect on the electorate is over estimated. I suspect we'll have to agree to disagree on that though.

Date: Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 10:59 am (UTC)
I think so, given that absent a time machine we can't tell whether a 2012 Brexit referendum would have had a different outcome from a 2016 one.

Date: Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 10:37 am (UTC)
If the maths had been there for a coalition with anyone else we might have been able to consider it. If we hadn't done coalition, there'd have been a minority tory govt, which would have fallen in a year, at which point there'd have been another election and a majority tory government four years earlier than we actually got one.

Now, you COULD argue that Cameron wouldn't have had to bribe his back benches to behave with a brexit referendum had he had a proper majority in 2011, but I suspect there would have been other downsides to that scenario.

Date: Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 12:23 pm (UTC)
It sounds like the Labour Party are actually having quite a lot of internal debate (conversations, discourse, argument etc) about Brexit. They've just not chose to have a formal, set piece debate on Brexit in addition to their formal set piece debate on their Brexit report and the formal set piece debate on foreign affairs.

To be honest, as a remain voter who still doesn't want to leave the EU, I'd rather the Labour Party spent it's time at conference quietly talking to itself about whether it might want to change the Labour Party policy and the nation's policy instead of more publically having a staged debate - where lots get said but nobody changes their mind.

I think the differences between the Lib Dems and the Labour Party are important here. The Lib Dems are avowedly pro-European and their supporter base is almost entirely pro-EU. What's under debate is the tactics of opposition to the current national policy. For the Labour Party there are lots of members and supporters and voters who voted Leave and think leaving the EU is a good thing, or not an important thing. What's under debate is what the Labour Party believes.

I understand them wanting to have that conversation in private.
