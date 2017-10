victims

I care about the ethical stuff, and I know most other Lib Dems do too; We know their t-shirts are good quality and feel nice to wear because we have bought from them before; They are UK-based so no air miles or customs charges for us or anyone buying a shirt; They print each shirt to order using DTG printing, so there's no minimum numbers and small overheads (£10 a month).

... well, you might want to keep a weather eye on @Awkward__Squad on Twitter.The store is all built, and the sample shirts are on their way totest subjects, and assuming everything is OK with them we are going to launch properly next week. I'm reasonably confident everything will be OK with them, because we are using Rapanui 's print on demand service TeeMill , and Rapanui are ace: organic, fairtrade, non exploitative, full of recycling, etc. We chose them because:There are loads of DTG printing services in the UK, but none of them offered better ethics than TeeMill, and the actual store setup was pretty painless. They are slightly more expensive than some other services, but we think it's worth it for the not having to worry so much about exploited workers and pollution.Obviously, because the shirts are print on demand, we can easily add new designs; we're hoping that this will be a thing we can do in future. Who knows, perhaps we will become the premier source for Lib Dem T-shirts? We'll see.Anyway, that's what I've been up to this weekend. How about you lot?