 

The Blood is the Life for 02-10-2017

Monday, October 2nd, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
miss_s_b | So you know I've been saying for about 2 years now that we ought to have Awkward Squad T-shirts?
In which I actually make some movement towards that goal
Tories to give private firms like G4S and Serco POWERS TO ARREST people in shocking £290m privatisation deal
This is a genuinely terrifying slice off the salami of civil liberties
The pragmatic case for moving Britain’s capital to Manchester
There's a lot of sensible, well-thought-out points in this article. It's just.... Manchester? Eurgh.
Infographic: The Everything Bubble Is Ready to Pop
Crikey. This is really scary.
miss_s_b | Filling In Speaker's Cards For Lib Dem Conference: A User's Guide
With amusing examples for you as to avoid following
