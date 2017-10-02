The Blood is the Life for 02-10-2017Monday, October 2nd, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- miss_s_b | So you know I've been saying for about 2 years now that we ought to have Awkward Squad T-shirts?
- In which I actually make some movement towards that goal
- Tories to give private firms like G4S and Serco POWERS TO ARREST people in shocking £290m privatisation deal
- This is a genuinely terrifying slice off the salami of civil liberties
- The pragmatic case for moving Britain’s capital to Manchester
- There's a lot of sensible, well-thought-out points in this article. It's just.... Manchester? Eurgh.
- Infographic: The Everything Bubble Is Ready to Pop
- Crikey. This is really scary.
- miss_s_b | Filling In Speaker's Cards For Lib Dem Conference: A User's Guide
- With amusing examples for you as to avoid following