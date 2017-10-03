 

Attention Fellow Lib Dems! Specifically those of you who attended conference in Bournemouth...

Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 11:27 am
Federal Conference Committee has it's feedback and debrief meeting relatively soon. Is there anything you would like your friendly neighbourhood FCC member to feed back about your experience of conference? I'v"e already had a bunch of useful comments left on this entry but I'm sure other people have more to say, and you'd be most welcome.

Was there anything that you found particularly praiseworthy, or that particularly bugged you? I have a list of prompts if that helps:
  1. Pre-Conference communication (emails etc)
  2. Registration (pre-conference and on site)
  3. Hotels, town, conference centre
  4. Disability access
  5. Stewards and security
  6. Exhibition
  7. Fringe
  8. Rally
  9. Spokesperson surgeries
  10. Auditorium and stage set
  11. conference sessions in the main hall - Q&As, debates, policy pitch
  12. Conference documents - agenda, directory, Conference Extra/Daily, App
  13. Anything else
Just as an example, if you wanted to tell me how awesome Glee was, and how much you enjoyed it, although you thought the Marriott had a frankly bonkers definition of "real ale", that would go under "7: fringe"; the huge pile of complaints I anticipate about the App would go under item 12.

For either praise or complaints, if you could be as specific as possible, that would be really helpful. Obviously I can't unilaterally promise that anything will be done about whatever you tell me, but...

My deadline for submission for this is Friday, so please comment before midnight Thursday.

Thanks, folks!
Date: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 10:49 am (UTC)
From: (Anonymous)
oneexwidow

I thought the debate on the Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. was *exceptionally* well chaired.

Also; I think the app showed further improvement this time - although having gone through everything before hand and used the app to sync things to my phone's calendar, I didn't use it so much at conference itself.

I'll try and have a think about more/constructive feedback.

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 10:57 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I thought the debate on the Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. was *exceptionally* well chaired.

Ahhh that's the kind of ego-stroking I like!
