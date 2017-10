Pre-Conference communication (emails etc) Registration (pre-conference and on site) Hotels, town, conference centre Disability access Stewards and security Exhibition Fringe Rally Spokesperson surgeries Auditorium and stage set conference sessions in the main hall - Q&As, debates, policy pitch Conference documents - agenda, directory, Conference Extra/Daily, App Anything else

Federal Conference Committee has it's feedback and debrief meeting relatively soon. Is there anything you would like your friendly neighbourhood FCC member to feed back about your experience of conference? I'v"e already had a bunch of useful comments left on this entry but I'm sure other people have more to say, and you'd be most welcome.Was there anything that you found particularly praiseworthy, or that particularly bugged you? I have a list of prompts if that helps:Just as an example, if you wanted to tell me how awesome Glee was, and how much you enjoyed it, although you thought the Marriott had a frankly bonkers definition of "real ale", that would go under "7: fringe"; the huge pile of complaints I anticipate about the App would go under item 12.For either praise or complaints, if you could be as specific as possible, that would be really helpful. Obviously I can't unilaterally promise that anything will be done about whatever you tell me, but...My deadline for submission for this is Friday, so please comment before midnight Thursday.Thanks, folks!