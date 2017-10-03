miss_s_b
Federal Conference Committee has it's feedback and debrief meeting relatively soon. Is there anything you would like your friendly neighbourhood FCC member to feed back about your experience of conference? I'v"e already had a bunch of useful comments left on this entry but I'm sure other people have more to say, and you'd be most welcome.
Was there anything that you found particularly praiseworthy, or that particularly bugged you? I have a list of prompts if that helps:
For either praise or complaints, if you could be as specific as possible, that would be really helpful. Obviously I can't unilaterally promise that anything will be done about whatever you tell me, but...
My deadline for submission for this is Friday, so please comment before midnight Thursday.
Thanks, folks!
- Pre-Conference communication (emails etc)
- Registration (pre-conference and on site)
- Hotels, town, conference centre
- Disability access
- Stewards and security
- Exhibition
- Fringe
- Rally
- Spokesperson surgeries
- Auditorium and stage set
- conference sessions in the main hall - Q&As, debates, policy pitch
- Conference documents - agenda, directory, Conference Extra/Daily, App
- Anything else
I thought the debate on the Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. was *exceptionally* well chaired.
Also; I think the app showed further improvement this time - although having gone through everything before hand and used the app to sync things to my phone's calendar, I didn't use it so much at conference itself.
I'll try and have a think about more/constructive feedback.
Ahhh that's the kind of ego-stroking I like!