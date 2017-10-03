miss_s_b
Can anyone explain to me how they are not just a pointlessly distracting and inefficient way of displaying a list? Is this an ASD thing? Like, are they genuinely helpful and useful for allistic folk but not for us? They must be useful to somebody, because enough people rave about how great they are, but I genuinely do not get them at all.
(this post brought to you by trying to explain them to daughter and finding myself saying "look, they're pointless and shit, but if you've got to do one for your homework, you've got to do one for your homework")
Also you can see more easily how sub-entries work than on an indented list.
I'm on the spectrum but I love them - I find them great for splurging ideas from my head as fast as possible.
I used to do it in pencil with big gaps between the lines before being able to do it on a computer....
angelofthenorth has kinda got there before me with this on the whole explanatory side of things.
I know people who swear by them, but they don't really work for me beyond veeeeery rough sketches when essay planning for OU.
