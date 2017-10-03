 

Mind Maps

Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 09:47 pm
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling bad parent
Can anyone explain to me how they are not just a pointlessly distracting and inefficient way of displaying a list? Is this an ASD thing? Like, are they genuinely helpful and useful for allistic folk but not for us? They must be useful to somebody, because enough people rave about how great they are, but I genuinely do not get them at all.

(this post brought to you by trying to explain them to daughter and finding myself saying "look, they're pointless and shit, but if you've got to do one for your homework, you've got to do one for your homework")
Date: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 08:58 pm (UTC)
angelofthenorth: Sooffocles with me in background (Default)
From: [personal profile] angelofthenorth
They enable someone to make connections between concepts in a visual way. So you might start off with a simple spidergram, but then notice that concept A can also work with concept F2.

Also you can see more easily how sub-entries work than on an indented list.

I'm on the spectrum but I love them - I find them great for splurging ideas from my head as fast as possible.

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 09:06 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
OK, I can see how that might be beneficial. My brain does NOT work that way, though.

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 09:07 pm (UTC)
angelofthenorth: Sooffocles with me in background (Default)
From: [personal profile] angelofthenorth
Fair enough. I've used them to plot out books as well (non-fiction) in order to see what the best places for chapters is in terms of groups of concepts.

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 09:10 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I do that by listing and relisting and editing lists.

I used to do it in pencil with big gaps between the lines before being able to do it on a computer....

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 09:12 pm (UTC)
angelofthenorth: Sooffocles with me in background (Default)
From: [personal profile] angelofthenorth
when the Mind Map translates to a 15 column spreadsheet to do the list and adequately get everything organised, I find the mindmap easier. Lists fill me with terror. :) YMOV

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 09:21 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Oh yeah, my mileage varies. Lists are soothing and orderly and lovely.

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 09:23 pm (UTC)
nadriel: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nadriel
Agreed. Also, I like spreadsheets....

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 09:12 pm (UTC)
From: (Anonymous)
oneexwidow

angelofthenorth has kinda got there before me with this on the whole explanatory side of things.

I know people who swear by them, but they don't really work for me beyond veeeeery rough sketches when essay planning for OU.

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 09:21 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Thankee

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 09:18 pm (UTC)
hilarita: trefoil carving (Default)
From: [personal profile] hilarita
I don't get mind maps either. I had to do some in study skills at school, but it just felt a pretty pointless way of organising stuff. If I'm going to do that sort of thing, indented lists, or post-it notes - which I can move about - are in general a more useful thing to do.

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 09:21 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Same here; but one of Hol's teachers in particular seems absolutely wedded to them.

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 09:26 pm (UTC)
legionseagle: (Default)
From: [personal profile] legionseagle
Have no idea what one is. Have functioned perfectly adequately for 56 years in the absence of this knowledge. (Mind you, there was about 3 years between 13 and 16 when I knew what sines and cosines were; I have happily lost this knowledge, but it was the sort of thing people thought was frightfully important at the time.)
