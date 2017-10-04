The Blood is the Life for 04-10-2017Wednesday, October 4th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Amber Rudd Says She Doesn't Need To "Understand How Encryption Works" To Know It Needs Changing
- OMG the woman is completely technologically illiterate. The quotes in this article...
- Every Member of Congress Who Took Money From the NRA and Tweeted 'Thoughts and Prayers' to Las Vegas
- Reasons to get into an argument on the internet
- A map of what it would look like if a whole load of European Independence movements succeeded
- miss_s_b | Attention Fellow Lib Dems! Specifically those of you who attended conference in Bournemouth...
- FCC wants your feedbacks. Feed them! BACKS!
- Speaking at Conservative Party Conference more degrading than drinking your own piss, Bear Grylls told
- Beautiful story about David Bowie
- miss_s_b | Mind Maps
- I posted Mind Maps to my dreamwidth blog