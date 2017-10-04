 

"Never read the comments"

Wednesday, October 4th, 2017 01:41 pm
miss_s_b: (Fangirling: Cthulhu the Six!Fan)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Look at the comments to my last blog post.

It IS possible for the comment section to work like we all think it should.
There are people imparting information. There are people disagreeing with each other, but respectfully. There is kindness and an apology when a tiny bit of friction happens. People are civilised!

Now, if that can happen - and indeed ALWAYS happens, because my f-list is made of awesome - on my humble blog why the blue buggery fuck can't the newspapers with all their money and paid moderators manage it on their sites? I mean yes, there's scaling issues, but surely it's not beyond the realms of possibility?
