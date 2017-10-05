 

The Blood is the Life for 05-10-2017

Thursday, October 5th, 2017 11:00 am
Theresa May’s British Nightmare
In which Correct Isabel is correct; a sober and sensible summary of what went wrong for TMay yesterday, without the gleefully incredulous tone of the Indy piece linked below.
Waymo vs. Uber: unsealed court documents reveal damning evidence
This Future Looks Familiar: Watching Blade Runner in 2017
This is a very interesting perspective.
The Indy's comment column on TMay's Speech is a little masterpiece
"Not for anything like the first time in recent years, the satirist is reduced to transcriber."
Marina Hyde's column reviewing the whole of Tory conference, including TMay's Speech, is glorious too
"Last year, the Tories were bedding in for a good 15 years of uninterrupted rule; this year, they were coming to terms with the fact that the bed had been shat."
