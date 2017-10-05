The Blood is the Life for 05-10-2017Thursday, October 5th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Theresa May’s British Nightmare
- In which Correct Isabel is correct; a sober and sensible summary of what went wrong for TMay yesterday, without the gleefully incredulous tone of the Indy piece linked below.
- Waymo vs. Uber: unsealed court documents reveal damning evidence
- This Future Looks Familiar: Watching Blade Runner in 2017
- This is a very interesting perspective.
- miss_s_b | "Never read the comments"
- In which I wonder aloud why other outlets don't have comment sections like mine
- The Indy's comment column on TMay's Speech is a little masterpiece
- "Not for anything like the first time in recent years, the satirist is reduced to transcriber."
- Marina Hyde's column reviewing the whole of Tory conference, including TMay's Speech, is glorious too
- "Last year, the Tories were bedding in for a good 15 years of uninterrupted rule; this year, they were coming to terms with the fact that the bed had been shat."