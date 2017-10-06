The Blood is the Life for 06-10-2017Friday, October 6th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Police arrest drunk 'time traveller' from 2048 warning of coming alien invasion
- They'll be kicking themselves if he's not lying.
- ‘Jessica Jones’ Hires All Women Directors for Season 2, Showrunner Says
- *fistpump*
- This kind of thing is why we need proper SRE in schools
- Teach consent from an early age. You don't have to teach about explicit sex acts, but teach all genders that their bodies about bodily autonomy for themselves and others, and that consent is crucial.
- I lost my male privilege - BBC News video feature on a trans lady who runs a tech company
- I suspect there are people I know with similar stories to this.
- Channel 4 News on Twitter: Liberal Democrat leader @VinceCable talks about Theresa May's conference speech, which was affected by her persistent coughing
- This is why shit doesn't stick to Vince: this is an incredibly partisan and nakedly political thing he's doing here: he knows damn straight that a leader who looks weak is doomed, and the worst thing of all is that people feel sorry for her, but he SOUNDS caring and avuncular and lovely.
David Tennant Doctor WISHES this is what he'd done to Harriet Jones.
- Ash vs Evil Dead Season 3 Premiere Date and Key Art
- *happy dance*
- Marguerite de Bressieux: The Black Knight Who Hunted Rapists
- Rejected Princesses gets another badass update.
Khutulun is still my fave, tho.
- Prepare now for over-the-cliff Brexit, German BDI says
- Yep, that BDI. The one the brexiteers said would be pressuring the German govt and German firms to stay here.
- Matt Lucas ‘regrets’ trans jokes and blackface on Little Britain
- You know what? I always hated Little Britain for it's cruelty. And Matt Lucas did not have to come out and say this. The fact that he has? I think he deserves some props for that. Owning your mistakes is a good thing.
- Instagram photo
- The doggies are not 100% certain, but they think somebody MAY have opened a food packet……
no subjectDate: Friday, October 6th, 2017 10:11 am (UTC)