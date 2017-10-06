 

The Blood is the Life for 06-10-2017

Friday, October 6th, 2017 11:00 am
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Police arrest drunk 'time traveller' from 2048 warning of coming alien invasion
They'll be kicking themselves if he's not lying.
‘Jessica Jones’ Hires All Women Directors for Season 2, Showrunner Says
*fistpump*
This kind of thing is why we need proper SRE in schools
Teach consent from an early age. You don't have to teach about explicit sex acts, but teach all genders that their bodies about bodily autonomy for themselves and others, and that consent is crucial.
I lost my male privilege - BBC News video feature on a trans lady who runs a tech company
I suspect there are people I know with similar stories to this.
Channel 4 News on Twitter: Liberal Democrat leader @VinceCable talks about Theresa May's conference speech, which was affected by her persistent coughing
This is why shit doesn't stick to Vince: this is an incredibly partisan and nakedly political thing he's doing here: he knows damn straight that a leader who looks weak is doomed, and the worst thing of all is that people feel sorry for her, but he SOUNDS caring and avuncular and lovely. David Tennant Doctor WISHES this is what he'd done to Harriet Jones.
Ash vs Evil Dead Season 3 Premiere Date and Key Art
*happy dance*
Marguerite de Bressieux: The Black Knight Who Hunted Rapists
Rejected Princesses gets another badass update. Khutulun is still my fave, tho.
Prepare now for over-the-cliff Brexit, German BDI says
Yep, that BDI. The one the brexiteers said would be pressuring the German govt and German firms to stay here.
Matt Lucas ‘regrets’ trans jokes and blackface on Little Britain
You know what? I always hated Little Britain for it's cruelty. And Matt Lucas did not have to come out and say this. The fact that he has? I think he deserves some props for that. Owning your mistakes is a good thing.
Instagram photo
The doggies are not 100% certain, but they think somebody MAY have opened a food packet……
Date: Friday, October 6th, 2017 10:11 am (UTC)
strange_complex: (Snape laughing)
From: [personal profile] strange_complex
Haha, I love your analysis of the Vince clip! He actually managed to say at least twice how disloyal and incompetent the Tories as a whole are, which obviously damages both them and May for implied weak leadership, while still sounding like he is defending her. The sly old devil! ;-)
