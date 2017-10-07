 

Via Solarbird, an old-school "have you ever" meme

Saturday, October 7th, 2017 11:42 am
miss_s_b: (Mood: Kill me)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Tattoos: Ha! Five discrete ones, although calling the sleeve-in-progress on my left arm "a tattoo" feels like calling the Mona Lisa "a drawing". My tattoo artist is amazing.

Surgeries: I've had the odd set of stitches, but the only major surgery was having my ovary removed a couple of years ago because it had developed a dermoid cyst the size of a grapefruit. If you want to lose your lunch, google image search for dermoid cyst. Mine apparently had hair AND teeth.

Broken bones: Collar bone aged ten and foot... well, I was on LJ when I did my foot, because there's pictures of it, so I would have been in my twenties?

Shot a gun: Only an air rifle.

Quit a job: Yes, several, some more spectacularly than others. Always had another job lined up first though, I'm not THAT stupid. I think my favourite one was
  • Me: "you owe me x amount in unpaid holiday pay under x and y regulations"
  • Boss: "Well, I'm not paying it"
  • Me: "Fine, I'll see you at tribunal"
  • Boss (dismissively): "You can drive a coach and horses through the employment legislation in this country"
  • Me: "Fine, lets see how big a coach and horses you've got."
A few months later, after having had to not only give me the unpaid holiday pay, but back holiday pay to all the other current and former employees... This was, of course, before the shameful introduction of tribunal fees and restriction of legal aid under the coalition government.

Flown on a plane: Yes, but not often.

100+miles in car: Yes, and I hate it and would much MUCH rather let the train take the strain.

Gone zip lining: No

Watched someone give birth: No, but I've given birth.

Watched someone dying: Yes, and it was one of the most horrific experiences of my life. The helplessness is terrible.

Ridden in an ambulance: Yes

Been to Canada: Nope.
... to Europe: I live there. For the moment, anyway. Stupid brexit.
... to Washington D.C: Nope
... to Florida: Nope
... to Colorado: Nope
... to Mexico: Nope
... to Las Vegas: Nope

Sang karaoke: Yes, often. And Glee, obviously, which is like hipster lib dem karaoke.

Had a pet: Yes, usually more than one for my entire life

Been downhill skiing: Christ no, if I'm going downhill at 90mph I want to be on something with proper brakes.

Gone snowboarding: See above.

Ability to read music: I used to be able to but I've lost the ability to do it fluently not. I can still work it out, but not at any speed.

Rode a motorcycle: Yes

Rode a horse: Yes

Stayed in a hospital: Yes

Driven a stick shift: Yes - automatic cars are not normal over here.

Ride in Police Car: No

Driven a Boat: does a rowing boat count? If so yes. Also pedalos.

Eaten Escargot: Once. It was manky.

Seen a UFO: I've seen things in the sky which I personally couldn't identify, but I didn't think they were aliens

Been on a Cruise: No

Run out of Gas: No.

Eat Sushi: No

Seen a Ghost: There was reputedly a grey lady in my student accommodation, but I never saw her.
