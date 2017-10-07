Via Solarbird, an old-school "have you ever" memeSaturday, October 7th, 2017 11:42 am
miss_s_b
Tattoos: Ha! Five discrete ones, although calling the sleeve-in-progress on my left arm "a tattoo" feels like calling the Mona Lisa "a drawing". My tattoo artist is amazing.
Surgeries: I've had the odd set of stitches, but the only major surgery was having my ovary removed a couple of years ago because it had developed a dermoid cyst the size of a grapefruit. If you want to lose your lunch, google image search for dermoid cyst. Mine apparently had hair AND teeth.
Broken bones: Collar bone aged ten and foot... well, I was on LJ when I did my foot, because there's pictures of it, so I would have been in my twenties?
Shot a gun: Only an air rifle.
Quit a job: Yes, several, some more spectacularly than others. Always had another job lined up first though, I'm not THAT stupid. I think my favourite one was
Flown on a plane: Yes, but not often.
100+miles in car: Yes, and I hate it and would much MUCH rather let the train take the strain.
Gone zip lining: No
Watched someone give birth: No, but I've given birth.
Watched someone dying: Yes, and it was one of the most horrific experiences of my life. The helplessness is terrible.
Ridden in an ambulance: Yes
Been to Canada: Nope.
... to Europe: I live there. For the moment, anyway. Stupid brexit.
... to Washington D.C: Nope
... to Florida: Nope
... to Colorado: Nope
... to Mexico: Nope
... to Las Vegas: Nope
Sang karaoke: Yes, often. And Glee, obviously, which is like hipster lib dem karaoke.
Had a pet: Yes, usually more than one for my entire life
Been downhill skiing: Christ no, if I'm going downhill at 90mph I want to be on something with proper brakes.
Gone snowboarding: See above.
Ability to read music: I used to be able to but I've lost the ability to do it fluently not. I can still work it out, but not at any speed.
Rode a motorcycle: Yes
Rode a horse: Yes
Stayed in a hospital: Yes
Driven a stick shift: Yes - automatic cars are not normal over here.
Ride in Police Car: No
Driven a Boat: does a rowing boat count? If so yes. Also pedalos.
Eaten Escargot: Once. It was manky.
Seen a UFO: I've seen things in the sky which I personally couldn't identify, but I didn't think they were aliens
Been on a Cruise: No
Run out of Gas: No.
Eat Sushi: No
Seen a Ghost: There was reputedly a grey lady in my student accommodation, but I never saw her.
