Saturday, October 7th, 2017 12:38 pm
miss_s_b: (Politics: Liberal)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Thanks to those of you who commented on this entry and emailed me and tweeted me and (in some cases) phoned or even spoke to me in person! All the conference feedback that I have received has now been compiled into one document and passed on to the relevant person for discussion at the FCC debrief meeting in a couple of weeks. I've had acknowledgement of receipt, so it's definitely in and none of you need to fret.

I'd like to especially thank the people who said such useful things about disability access issues. I can't promise they will all be acted upon in the way you might wish (I wish I was that all-powerful) but FCC does take things like that very seriously: participation is so important, and we want to make it as easy as we can for people.

Once I know what decisions are taken I will, of course, feed them back to you folks :)
