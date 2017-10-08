 

The Blood is the Life for 08-10-2017

Sunday, October 8th, 2017 11:00 am
How 'Hobbit Camps' Rebirthed Italian Fascism - Atlas Obscura
This is bonkers but fascinating
Incredible “Ship Graveyard” Discovered In Black Sea Features 2,500 Years Of Perfectly Preserved Ships
With stunning pictures
Why LGBT History Month is still too white
Also, on top of the excellent points made in this article, it is most often "GGGGGGG (token tiny l) wait aren't there some other letters?" history month.
The Last Personal Essay About Race I Will Ever Write
This made me cry.
The Viking therapy club where men fight their demons
This is kind of sweet, and I love that the UK's chief viking is a PoC.
Norway FA agrees deal to pay male and female international footballers equally
Go Norway!!!
Jennie Rigg’s review of Dead Corpse
I read Dead Corpse - here's my review on Goodreads
Jennie Rigg’s review of nameless
I read nameless - here's my review on Goodreads
The Guardian view of the white nationalists: tomorrow must not belong to them
