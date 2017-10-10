 

The Blood is the Life for 10-10-2017

Tuesday, October 10th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b:
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Why We Miss Objects That Are Right in Front of Us - The New York Times
I fell for the test, I have to admit.
London's Hidden Tunnels Revealed In Amazing Cutaways
This is gorgeous
scificorridorarchive.com by Serafín Álvarez, 2013
There's a lot of gold for geeks in this
47 tweet thread about how many of the things we Brits complain about the EU foisting on us are actually our fault
… and I would say a large number of them are features rather than bugs too
Theresa May spotted at The Winchester with a nice cold pint waiting for all this to blow over
A stunning life hack for men who don't want to be accused of sexual harassment
Honestly, lads, your troubles are over. Well, most of you, anyway. The tiny subset of you who are bi AND like musclebound men AND are the type to sexually harass women are going to have to find another way…
