The Blood is the Life for 10-10-2017Tuesday, October 10th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Why We Miss Objects That Are Right in Front of Us - The New York Times
- I fell for the test, I have to admit.
- London's Hidden Tunnels Revealed In Amazing Cutaways
- This is gorgeous
- scificorridorarchive.com by Serafín Álvarez, 2013
- There's a lot of gold for geeks in this
- 47 tweet thread about how many of the things we Brits complain about the EU foisting on us are actually our fault
- … and I would say a large number of them are features rather than bugs too
- Theresa May spotted at The Winchester with a nice cold pint waiting for all this to blow over
- A stunning life hack for men who don't want to be accused of sexual harassment
- Honestly, lads, your troubles are over.
Well, most of you, anyway. The tiny subset of you who are bi AND like musclebound men AND are the type to sexually harass women are going to have to find another way…