miss_s_b
So, having ironed out a few teething problems, here is the t-shirt store I promised you guys:
Awkward Squad Clothing and Accessories
A few little notes in answer to stuff people have already asked me, which I assume might be stuff other people might ask:
And finally, I just want to highlight a couple of the designs:
If you buy one, let me know what you think. The guinea pigs all seemed pretty pleased with theirs, but they are possibly pre-disposed to be nice to me.
In this case, a subset... but there are lots of awkward Lib Dems who wouldn't necessarily identify as being in the Awkward Squad, and there is also a sense in which LDs are the Awkward Squad of British politics...
I mean, nobody polices who does and does not call themselves a member of the Awkward Squad. And I suspect most lib dems consider themselves awkward in one way or another. But it does kind of refer to a specific bunch of us as well. Non-exclusively.