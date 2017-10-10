 

Proudly Presenting: Lib Dem Awkward Squad T-shirts (and jumpers. And Bags)

Tuesday, October 10th, 2017 03:59 pm
miss_s_b: (Politics: Liberal)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling busy
So, having ironed out a few teething problems, here is the t-shirt store I promised you guys:

Awkward Squad Clothing and Accessories


A few little notes in answer to stuff people have already asked me, which I assume might be stuff other people might ask:
  • The size range there is not my choice, it's the manufacturer's; I do have a request in for larger sizes.

  • Similarly, the yellow t-shirts only being available in less-curvy is down to the choices the manufacturer makes available to me; as soon as yellow is there in curvy/small/bags I'll make it available.

  • There are SOME other styles of shirt that I haven't used, but you can't have v-neck t-shirts, zip hoodies, or curvy-cut hoodies. Sorry.

  • If you have any particular requests for a shirt, let me know. I'm not promising anything, mind. But, for example, it would be quite easy to do a $yourarea version of The Calderdale shirt.

And finally, I just want to highlight a couple of the designs:
If you buy one, let me know what you think. The guinea pigs all seemed pretty pleased with theirs, but they are possibly pre-disposed to be nice to me.
Date: Tuesday, October 10th, 2017 03:31 pm (UTC)
matgb: Artwork of 19th century upper class anarchist, text: MatGB (Default)
From: [personal profile] matgb
Definitely worth noting that all their sizes are on the smaller side, I really love my bamboo t-shirts but the XL ones are smaller than some of my L tshirts and the XXL are roughly the same as normal XL.

Date: Tuesday, October 10th, 2017 03:34 pm (UTC)
lilysea: Serious (Default)
From: [personal profile] lilysea
Who are the Awkward Squad? All Lib Dems, or a particular subset of Lib Dems?

Date: Tuesday, October 10th, 2017 03:44 pm (UTC)
From: (Anonymous)
oneexwidow

In this case, a subset... but there are lots of awkward Lib Dems who wouldn't necessarily identify as being in the Awkward Squad, and there is also a sense in which LDs are the Awkward Squad of British politics...

Date: Tuesday, October 10th, 2017 03:47 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
LOL there is nothing more definitively awkward squad than the answers to Lilysea's question.

Date: Tuesday, October 10th, 2017 03:45 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Well, that's a question that could take a LOOOOOOOONG time to answer.

I mean, nobody polices who does and does not call themselves a member of the Awkward Squad. And I suspect most lib dems consider themselves awkward in one way or another. But it does kind of refer to a specific bunch of us as well. Non-exclusively.
