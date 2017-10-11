The Blood is the Life for 11-10-2017Wednesday, October 11th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- John Humphrys blasted over remark about rape trials on Today programme
- Why anybody is surprised by this...
- This Vet Put Explanations Of 15 Common Cat Behaviours On His Cork Board, And It’s Hilarious
- Dads are often having fun while moms work around the house: Study first to show how couples spend time minute-by-minute
- Tory MP Philip Davies attacks sex education for ‘introducing very young children to homosexuality’
- I was brought up by "married natural parents" and I still turned out queer. Thank fuck I didn;t turn out like Philip.
- Awkward Squad Clothing
- T-shirts (and jumpers. And bags) for grumpy lib dems.
