The Blood is the Life for 12-10-2017Thursday, October 12th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- The Media Watchdog Is Already Talking About How It Could Regulate The Internet
- What could possibly go wrong?
- Deliveroo boss: giving workers better rights will add £1 to meal cost
- You can't make us treat workers like PEOPLE! It'll cost you a whole quid more!
- Brexit: Philip Hammond becomes first Cabinet minister to admit 'no deal' could ground all flights
- (contains autoplaying video, sadly)
- When someone is acquitted of rape, it does not mean the accuser is lying
- I Bullshitted My Way to the Top of Paris Fashion Week
- ... Jesus
- New Zealander accidentally steals cat thinking it's his
- ... and spends a bunch on anxiety medication for it and everything.
