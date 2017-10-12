 

The Blood is the Life for 12-10-2017

Thursday, October 12th, 2017 11:00 am
Date: Thursday, October 12th, 2017 10:39 am (UTC)
legionseagle: (Default)
From: [personal profile] legionseagle
That's a good article on rape trials. I'm appalled (but unsurprised) by Humphries, who under his charmin' old llama facade I've always thought was at least as misogynistic as Jeremy Clarkson. I wish people would get it into their heads that given the standard of proof is "beyond reasonable doubt", the factthat a majority jury verdict is only accepted on a 10-2 split or better and the very limited circumstances in which the defendant's prior criminal history can be brought before the jury, someone found not guilty of rape could easily have walked on the strength of nine members of the jury thinking them guilty beyond reasonable doubt, and three members thinking it was more likely than not they'd done it.
Edited Date: Thursday, October 12th, 2017 10:42 am (UTC)
