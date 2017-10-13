 

Friday Five (via [community profile] thefridayfive)

Friday, October 13th, 2017 10:36 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
1) What is the first song you remember from your childhood?

Now I'm Here by Queen.


2) What is the first music you purchased with your own money?

Poison by Alice Cooper


3) What's a piece of music that you know by heart?

Crikey, there's hundreds. Everything from hymns to classical to Five Finger Death Punch. I'm singing pretty much constantly.


4) What's a song that makes you turn off the music right away?

The Archers Theme tune


5) And why?

Because if I give in to The Archers my radio 4 addiction will be total and complete.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.



==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags