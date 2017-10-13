1) What is the first song you remember from your childhood?



Now I'm Here by Queen.





2) What is the first music you purchased with your own money?



Poison by Alice Cooper





3) What's a piece of music that you know by heart?



Crikey, there's hundreds. Everything from hymns to classical to Five Finger Death Punch. I'm singing pretty much constantly.





4) What's a song that makes you turn off the music right away?



The Archers Theme tune





5) And why?



Because if I give in to The Archers my radio 4 addiction will be total and complete.