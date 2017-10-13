 

The Blood is the Life for 13-10-2017

Friday, October 13th, 2017 11:00 am
Instagram photo
"Will you tell her to stop trying to take pictures of me with the @topcollarbox and open it up?"
The banning of Rose McGowan shows nothing's changed at Twitter
RT @MartinBelam: Absolutely must-read from @ladyhaja exposing the lengths men will go to in order to try & silence women journalists
Today is Women Boycott Twitter day
in case you're wondering why I'm not on there. Automated tweets will still happen, but that's it.
Trans teens are being killed while we debate nonexistent problems
In which m'friend and colleague Zoe dispels some myths, most recently spread by Salman Rushdie
Yorkshire Gubbins on Steam
This game is developed by my friend, and I've seen bits of it as it's been developed. I really love it. I think you should all give it a go.
How Men Like Harvey Weinstein Implicate Their Victims in Their Acts
This is a difficult but important read, and it applies to so many other men than Weinstein
Red Dwarf XII interview - Red Dwarf - British Comedy Guide
Oh dear. New series of Red Dwarf has Johnny Vegas and a cool, guitar-playing Hitler in it. Suddenly much less interested in watching.
Podcast rec time — Tomorrow Never Knows episode 1
This is gently conversational in style, & starts from the confluence of history, politics & gender. I found lots that I was nodding along with in it. It's basically just two intelligent women talking about interesting things. Roll on ep 2!
NZ grants residence to trans woman abused in UK
We've become the kind of country people seek asylum FROM not TO. This is utterly shameful.
