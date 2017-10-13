The Blood is the Life for 13-10-2017Friday, October 13th, 2017 11:00 am
- "Will you tell her to stop trying to take pictures of me with the @topcollarbox and open it up?"
- The banning of Rose McGowan shows nothing's changed at Twitter
- RT @MartinBelam: Absolutely must-read from @ladyhaja exposing the lengths men will go to in order to try & silence women journalists
- Today is Women Boycott Twitter day
- in case you're wondering why I'm not on there.
Automated tweets will still happen, but that's it.
- Trans teens are being killed while we debate nonexistent problems
- In which m'friend and colleague Zoe dispels some myths, most recently spread by Salman Rushdie
- Yorkshire Gubbins on Steam
- This game is developed by my friend, and I've seen bits of it as it's been developed. I really love it. I think you should all give it a go.
- How Men Like Harvey Weinstein Implicate Their Victims in Their Acts
- This is a difficult but important read, and it applies to so many other men than Weinstein
- Red Dwarf XII interview - Red Dwarf - British Comedy Guide
- Oh dear. New series of Red Dwarf has Johnny Vegas and a cool, guitar-playing Hitler in it.
Suddenly much less interested in watching.
- Podcast rec time — Tomorrow Never Knows episode 1
- This is gently conversational in style, & starts from the confluence of history, politics & gender. I found lots that I was nodding along with in it.
It's basically just two intelligent women talking about interesting things.
Roll on ep 2!
- NZ grants residence to trans woman abused in UK
- We've become the kind of country people seek asylum FROM not TO. This is utterly shameful.