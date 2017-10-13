The Window Man is hereFriday, October 13th, 2017 01:01 pm
miss_s_b
The windows in our house have needed mending for ages. Today is the day the landlord finally sent the window man round. I am looking after the dogs in a room where he doesn't need to go, and working from my laptop (boss has me doing research into arcane bits of law today).
But the window man is here.
And I can't even go to the loo, because one of the windows he is mending is the bathroom window.
And I really really need to pee.
Typing out a blog post helps, right?
