miss_s_b
I've been thinking about social media today, what with the twitter boycott and everything. And I can see Twitter dying, actually. Or maybe just limping on, haemorraging users, but never quite dying, the way LJ has. I mean, it's already got to the point where users bemoan how it used to be in the good old days...
But Facebook.
Facebook is never going to die, is it? It's like amazon; its critical mass is too huge, its gravity too crushing for the vast majority of internet users to escape. Periodically someone comes up with a better social networking idea, but it never takes off, because everybody is on Facebook and why would they go through the hassle of moving?
And people might say "what about MySpace? Everyone had a MySpace back in the day! And that died!" But they didn't. Everyone who was on the internet had a MySpace, but the majority of people were not on the internet in those days. These days the majority of people on this planet ARE on the internet, and more than half of them actively use Facebook. And the damn thing just keeps on growing.
I know a few people who don't have Facebook at all (myself included) and a few more who resentfully, grudgingly use it "because there's people I would never hear from if I didn't"... but most people are happy little products, aren't they?
And they are products, and Facebook treats them as such, and gets away with it due to it's untouchable position. It's just the way things are done. You have to use Facebook to get anywhere these days, and so you have to put up with the way Facebook does things or you don't get anywhere.
Facebook is the Harvey Weinstein of the internet.
But Facebook.
Facebook is never going to die, is it? It's like amazon; its critical mass is too huge, its gravity too crushing for the vast majority of internet users to escape. Periodically someone comes up with a better social networking idea, but it never takes off, because everybody is on Facebook and why would they go through the hassle of moving?
And people might say "what about MySpace? Everyone had a MySpace back in the day! And that died!" But they didn't. Everyone who was on the internet had a MySpace, but the majority of people were not on the internet in those days. These days the majority of people on this planet ARE on the internet, and more than half of them actively use Facebook. And the damn thing just keeps on growing.
I know a few people who don't have Facebook at all (myself included) and a few more who resentfully, grudgingly use it "because there's people I would never hear from if I didn't"... but most people are happy little products, aren't they?
And they are products, and Facebook treats them as such, and gets away with it due to it's untouchable position. It's just the way things are done. You have to use Facebook to get anywhere these days, and so you have to put up with the way Facebook does things or you don't get anywhere.
Facebook is the Harvey Weinstein of the internet.
no subjectDate: Friday, October 13th, 2017 02:21 pm (UTC)
Social networking, more than anything else, relies on being "where everyone is". But once it's where *everyone* is, it's no longer where the cool people want to be. So you can expect a recurring pattern -- the cutting edge people will adopt a site (or these days an app), then the people who want to be cutting edge join, then the site gets a lot of media mention, and then massive exponential growth happens. The cool people get pissed off that the neighbourhood has been ruined, and leave, but the exponential growth lags behind that. At that point the site has to either find a niche or die completely.
My guess is that within ten years, if Facebook exists at all, it'll have no-one under fifty on it.
no subjectDate: Friday, October 13th, 2017 02:40 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Friday, October 13th, 2017 02:25 pm (UTC)
And in some ways, it's been like clearing out clutter, realising who I want to keep in touch with, and also realising how isolating modern life is. My husband is addicted to Facebook - partly due to his ill health making socialising in person difficult.
no subjectDate: Friday, October 13th, 2017 02:41 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Friday, October 13th, 2017 02:29 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Friday, October 13th, 2017 03:02 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Friday, October 13th, 2017 02:56 pm (UTC)
Unfortunately, I wasn't aware I wouldn't have any more contact with the account by doing that, but overall I feel better off without FB. Fake news!
I hadn't been aware of the Twitter boycott, however; who is boycotting it and why?
no subjectDate: Friday, October 13th, 2017 03:01 pm (UTC)
It's not universal, but that BBC article gives a good outline of the fors and againsts, even if it doesn't go into much detail.