1

2

Poll #18929 Kindles Open to: Registered Users, detailed results viewable to: Just the Poll Creator, participants: 0 Which kindle should Jennie buy The Basic

0 (0.0%) The light's not THAT bad, the Paperwhite

0 (0.0%) Hang the expense! The Voyage!

0 (0.0%)

1 srsly, Kindle keyboards go for STUPID money, who knew? It's almost like having buttons is a good thing for some people, and touch screens are not the be all and end all of everything...



2 This is why the Oasis isn't even an option - apart from anything else I have a book I need to write a review for by the end of the month that's on kindle and the Oasis doesn't come out till the end of the month

My old Kindle keyboard died a couple of weeks ago. Having looked into repairs and replacing it with the same model on eBay and such, it's going to be less fuss to just buy a new oneLooking into the current models, I hit upon a dilemma. I really, REALLY do not want a backlight, and I have been told that on both the paperwhite and the voyage you can turn the light down low, but never off completely. For me, the main attraction of an e-ink display was the lack of invasive lightiness buggering up my delicate little eyeballs. So that instantly pushed me towards the basic... BUT the basic has a lower resolution, and no 3G option, and apparently is a bit cheap-feeling and breaks easily.I get paid on Sunday. I'll be buying a new kindle on Sunday. Help me to decide which one?In other news, isn't it amazing how much I blog on a twitterless day?