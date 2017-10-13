miss_s_b
My old Kindle keyboard died a couple of weeks ago. Having looked into repairs and replacing it with the same model on eBay and such, it's going to be less fuss to just buy a new one1.
Looking into the current models, I hit upon a dilemma. I really, REALLY do not want a backlight, and I have been told that on both the paperwhite and the voyage you can turn the light down low, but never off completely. For me, the main attraction of an e-ink display was the lack of invasive lightiness buggering up my delicate little eyeballs. So that instantly pushed me towards the basic... BUT the basic has a lower resolution, and no 3G option, and apparently is a bit cheap-feeling and breaks easily.
I get paid on Sunday. I'll be buying a new kindle on Sunday2. Help me to decide which one?
The Basic
The light's not THAT bad, the Paperwhite
Hang the expense! The Voyage!
In other news, isn't it amazing how much I blog on a twitterless day?
1srsly, Kindle keyboards go for STUPID money, who knew? It's almost like having buttons is a good thing for some people, and touch screens are not the be all and end all of everything...
2This is why the Oasis isn't even an option - apart from anything else I have a book I need to write a review for by the end of the month that's on kindle and the Oasis doesn't come out till the end of the month
Poll #18929 Kindles
Open to: Registered Users, detailed results viewable to: Just the Poll Creator, participants: 0
Which kindle should Jennie buy
