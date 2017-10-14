 

The Blood is the Life for 14-10-2017

Saturday, October 14th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Emily Brand on Twitter: "Don't worry, world. It seems 'Larking' = cunnilingus & 'Huffle' = to fellate OR to rub sexually up against someone's armpit #yourewelcome https://t.co/QYqLM5mowd"
... so, my fellow HP fans, a HufflePuff is...?
Spotify’s Discover Weekly: How machine learning finds your new music
Obama officials 'mocked Britain in secret and treated "special relationship" as a joke'
I suspect that this sort of thing will only get worse post brexit
How will Brexit affect health and health services in the UK? Evaluating three possible scenarios - The Lancet
tl;dr: we're screwed
Emma Thompson: Harvey Weinstein 'top of harassment ladder'
The full 11 minute interview is devastating.
Fright Night returns to Radio 4 – including a radio adaptation of a lost Hammer Dracula script!
Genuinely excited about this :)
Why I’m not surprised when I hear that powerful men are fucking creeps
I don't know a single woman who doesn't have a version of this story. Not one. I know a few men, too, who have similar tales. But EVERY woman could say something similar to this.
Archbishop attacks UK food poverty
"How can it be that last year more than 27,000 people were diagnosed as suffering from malnutrition in Leeds – not Lesotho, not Liberia, not Lusaka but Leeds?"
Jeremy Hunt considers barring walk-in patients from A&E
Jesus wept.
miss_s_b | The Window Man is here
I posted The Window Man is here to my dreamwidth blog
Court finds Gender Segregation can amount to unlawful Sex Discrimination
Women – all women – perform these psychological tricks to cope with harassment from people like Harvey Weinstein every day
For Your Consideration: an analogy that is uncomfortable but pertinent for top lib dems to consider
And I really hope they consider it.
Which Trans People are Real?
A thoughtful and thought-provoking post from Helen Belcher.
miss_s_b | Facebook will never die, will it? A depressed stream of consciousness
I posted Facebook will never die, will it? A depressed stream of consciousness to my dreamwidth blog
A Lot Of People Are Having To Be Told Why Women Don't Speak Up About Rape Culture
Who Are The Harvey Weinsteins Of Your Industry? Tell Us.
Buzzfeed clearly going for scoops here, but who knows? Maybe if enough people report the same person...
The Overtake [alpha]
New news source, based in Leeds. I looked at their about page and immediately decided I liked them.
1 in 5 people targeted in immigration spot checks were Brits
Rises to 1 in 3 in Leeds
Sir David Amess Apologises For Press Release That Called Harvey Weinstein Allegations 'Dubious' | HuffPost UK
"My account was hacked"
Danica Roth on Twitter: Good points about the effects of #toxicmasculinity on friendships/relationships
Sorry to link to twitter pics of walls of text, I know it's not very accessible, but this was kind of a lightbulb moment for me. I had never thought about the differences between male and female friendship this way before.
Criticising Brexit to become ‘hate crime’ after movement gains religious status
The Dark Magazine
Want to support women creators? Buy their stuff. The Dark publishes a bunch of women, esp WoC.
miss_s_b | Kindle
What sort of Kindle should I buy? Help me, oh internets!
Yellowstone supervolcano may blow sooner than thought
Just in case 2017 was too cheery and happy-go-lucky for you: if Trump doesn't blow us all to smithereens the planet might do it by itself anyway.
Great Ormond Street Hospital 'failing' intersex children - BBC News
PACE calls for a ban on 'sex-normalising' surgery for intersex children
This is worth reading in the context of the story linked above.
I’m the 85-year-old dragged away from a fracking protest – I want you to be angry
Good for you, Protest Granny.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2017 10:16 am (UTC)
softfruit: (Default)
From: [personal profile] softfruit
I knew about huffling as a term when I was about 14, is it not a general knowledge thing?

Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2017 10:22 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I'd never heard it before seeing that tweet, but perhaps that's just my innocence and lack of worldliness
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.



==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags