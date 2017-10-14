The Blood is the Life for 14-10-2017Saturday, October 14th, 2017 11:00 am
- Emily Brand on Twitter: "Don't worry, world. It seems 'Larking' = cunnilingus & 'Huffle' = to fellate OR to rub sexually up against someone's armpit #yourewelcome https://t.co/QYqLM5mowd"
- ... so, my fellow HP fans, a HufflePuff is...?
- Spotify’s Discover Weekly: How machine learning finds your new music
- Obama officials 'mocked Britain in secret and treated "special relationship" as a joke'
- I suspect that this sort of thing will only get worse post brexit
- How will Brexit affect health and health services in the UK? Evaluating three possible scenarios - The Lancet
- tl;dr: we're screwed
- Emma Thompson: Harvey Weinstein 'top of harassment ladder'
- The full 11 minute interview is devastating.
- Fright Night returns to Radio 4 – including a radio adaptation of a lost Hammer Dracula script!
- Genuinely excited about this :)
- Why I’m not surprised when I hear that powerful men are fucking creeps
- I don't know a single woman who doesn't have a version of this story. Not one. I know a few men, too, who have similar tales. But EVERY woman could say something similar to this.
- Archbishop attacks UK food poverty
- "How can it be that last year more than 27,000 people were diagnosed as suffering from malnutrition in Leeds – not Lesotho, not Liberia, not Lusaka but Leeds?"
- Jeremy Hunt considers barring walk-in patients from A&E
- Jesus wept.
- Court finds Gender Segregation can amount to unlawful Sex Discrimination
- Women – all women – perform these psychological tricks to cope with harassment from people like Harvey Weinstein every day
- For Your Consideration: an analogy that is uncomfortable but pertinent for top lib dems to consider
- And I really hope they consider it.
- Which Trans People are Real?
- A thoughtful and thought-provoking post from Helen Belcher.
- A Lot Of People Are Having To Be Told Why Women Don't Speak Up About Rape Culture
- Who Are The Harvey Weinsteins Of Your Industry? Tell Us.
- Buzzfeed clearly going for scoops here, but who knows? Maybe if enough people report the same person...
- The Overtake [alpha]
- New news source, based in Leeds.
I looked at their about page and immediately decided I liked them.
- 1 in 5 people targeted in immigration spot checks were Brits
- Rises to 1 in 3 in Leeds
- Sir David Amess Apologises For Press Release That Called Harvey Weinstein Allegations 'Dubious' | HuffPost UK
- "My account was hacked"
- Danica Roth on Twitter: Good points about the effects of #toxicmasculinity on friendships/relationships
- Sorry to link to twitter pics of walls of text, I know it's not very accessible, but this was kind of a lightbulb moment for me. I had never thought about the differences between male and female friendship this way before.
- Criticising Brexit to become ‘hate crime’ after movement gains religious status
- The Dark Magazine
- Want to support women creators? Buy their stuff. The Dark publishes a bunch of women, esp WoC.
- Yellowstone supervolcano may blow sooner than thought
- Just in case 2017 was too cheery and happy-go-lucky for you: if Trump doesn't blow us all to smithereens the planet might do it by itself anyway.
- Great Ormond Street Hospital 'failing' intersex children - BBC News
- PACE calls for a ban on 'sex-normalising' surgery for intersex children
- This is worth reading in the context of the story linked above.
- I’m the 85-year-old dragged away from a fracking protest – I want you to be angry
- Good for you, Protest Granny.
